Who Is Studio Trigger? A Look Back at Their Most Formative Anime Series

By David Lynn
Collider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in 2007, a super robot anime called Gurren Lagann came out that would change the landscape of the medium forever. Gurren Lagann was a bright, energetic show following one boy as a fateful encounter with a robot leads him from living in fear underground to restoring humanity itself, one high octane battle at a time. It came from studio Gainax, whose biggest names before Gurren Lagann were director Hideaki Anno and his masterpiece Neon Genesis Evangelion. Gurren Lagann, though, was the creation of Hiroyuki Imaishi, an animator who had been working on Gainax productions - including animating parts of Evangelion itself - before finally being able to helm his own whole series. Gurren Lagann carried the Gainax nerd-powered spirit, being filled with references and overflowing with energy, but leaned heavier into the desire to simply have fun than the work of his seniors at the studio. Gurren Lagann earned him notoriety immediately, including awards at various animation and arts festivals in Japan such as the Japan Media Arts Festival.

