NY Post writer who called Rochester 'grim and depressing' accepts Red Wings' invitation to Saturday night's game

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) -- 'Grim and depressing' - it was a harsh criticism for the City of Rochester to take from a New York Post article two years ago. New York Post writer Maureen Callahan drew the ire of Rochesterians for her opinion piece about the opening of a Wegmans in Brooklyn and the reaction to it from New York City residents. The piece, expressing incredulity about the coverage the opening had gotten, said that Wegmans was not from 'fashionable or hipster upstate New York,' but rather 'grim and depressing Rochester.'