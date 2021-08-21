Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Hilary Duff Shares Symptoms After Contracting Breakthrough Case of COVID-19

webchronicletoday.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe actress detailed her symptoms in an Instagram Story on Friday. The Web Chronicle Today Newsdesk team scours the Internet for the day’s most interesting news.

webchronicletoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hilary Duff
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internet#Covid 19#The Web Chronicle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Public HealthVulture

Hilary Duff Tests Positive for COVID-19, Calls Delta Variant ‘a Little B-tch’

You know what they say: If you can’t take the guff, don’t bluff with the Duff. So Delta variant, you’re officially on notice. On Friday, Hilary Duff announced that she has tested positive for a breakthrough case of coronavirus. On her Instagram Stories, Duff posted a selfie from bed with the caption, “That delta … she’s a little bitch. symptoms: bad headache. No taste or smell. sinus pressure. Brain fog. Happy to be vaxxed,” followed by a peace-sign emoji. She made a follow-up post to her Stories today, asking her followers, “Should I do a makeup tutorial today?” with the poll options “DO IT GIRL” or “HECK NO SICK FACE,” so the Younger star is in good spirits.
Public HealthPopculture

Hilary Duff Praises Being 'Vaxxed' After Revealing She Has COVID-19 Ahead of 'How I Met Your Father' Production

Hilary Duff praised the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine after revealing that she had contracted the Delta variant. Duff shared the news on her Instagram story, revealing that her symptoms were no joke. "That delta... she's a little b---," Duff wrote. "Symptoms: bad headache. No taste or smell. sinus pressure. Brain fog." However, her illness could have been much worse had she not gotten her shots, so she noted that she was "happy to be vaxxed" in her post.
TV & VideosComicBook

Hilary Duff Reveals She Tested Positive for COVID-19

Lizzie McGuire and How I Met Your Father star Hilary Duff has taken to social media to reveal she's been diagnosed with the Delta variant of COVID-19, but luckily there's some good news. The actress didn't reveal how she contracted the coronavirus but noted that she was thankful that she had previously gotten the vaccine against it as her symptoms were manageable. In her Instagram story, Duff posted a photo of her in bed, writing in the caption: "That delta...she's a little b-tch. Symptoms: bad headache. No taste or smell. sinus pressure. Brain fog. Happy to be vaxxed."
Public Healthfangirlish.com

Hilary Duff Is Battling Covid-19

With the surge of the Delta variant, I have to admit, I have become somewhat paranoid. I am terrified of getting Covid again, as the first time was bad enough. Yes, I am fully vaccinated. However, I do know that I can still get the virus, but the vaccine will help prevent the worst outcomes. Hilary Duff announced that she is currently battling the virus, and she is fully vaccinated.
Public HealthPosted by
CinemaBlend

Hilary Duff Tests Positive For COVID-19 Just As How I Met Your Father Production Gets Started

With a new COVID-19 variant on the scene, more people are testing positive for the virus. Even vaccinated people are experiencing breakthrough cases as a result of the Delta variant. Unfortunately, How I Met Your Father’s Hilary Duff is now one of the latest celebrities to test positive for the virus, and the new arrives just as production was just starting on the upcoming spinoff series.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
WorldNewsweek

Say no to vacc, see entire family die -- Man's Entire Family Dies of COVID in the Same Week After Refusing to Get Vaccinated

A Cardiff, Wales resident, whose mother, father, and brother died of COVID-19 within one week of each other, is now urging the public to get vaccinated against the virus. The instance, tragically, is far from isolated, as COVID-19 patients and their families are increasingly expressing their regret over not getting vaccinated—meanwhile, experts warn that "vaccine hesitancy" is a pressing issue to be grappled with in the fight against the virus.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

'Fully vaccinated' Southwest flight attendant, 36, dies from COVID-19 nearly two months after testing positive following trip to Hawaii, family say

A Southwest Airlines flight attendant has died from COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated, according to his mother and best friend. Maurice 'Reggie' Shepperson, 36, died at Henderson Hospital in Las Vegas on Tuesday, nearly two months after he tested positive for the virus following a work trip to Hawaii. He...
Public HealthIFLScience

COVID: The Reason Cases Are Rising Among The Double Vaccinated – It’s Not Because Vaccines Aren’t Working

Sir Patrick Vallance, the UK’s chief scientific adviser, has announced that around 40% of people being admitted to hospital with COVID in the UK have been vaccinated. And according to the latest Public Health England data, around 15% of those being hospitalised have had two doses of a coronavirus vaccine. At first glance, this rings very serious alarm bells, but it shouldn’t. The vaccines are still working very well.
Kidsviralhatch.com

9-Year-Old Girl Called “Too Stupid, Fat & Ugly,” Gets Uninvited As She’s Not “Pretty Enough”

Though we have come a long way from bullying being a norm in schools and universities opposing the toxic culture, there are still many instances where it resurfaces. A few decades ago, children who got bullied would have been told to just “deal with it” or accept that it’s a normal part of academia and growing up. Now that we advance ever faster into a digital era, we have cases of cyberbullying and associated practices taking place all over the internet. Thankfully, the world has become more sensitive over the last few years due to social justice warriors taking to the frontlines. However, bullying is still far from being eradicated in society.

Comments / 0

Community Policy