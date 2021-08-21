Hilary Duff Shares Symptoms After Contracting Breakthrough Case of COVID-19

You know what they say: If you can’t take the guff, don’t bluff with the Duff. So Delta variant, you’re officially on notice. On Friday, Hilary Duff announced that she has tested positive for a breakthrough case of coronavirus. On her Instagram Stories, Duff posted a selfie from bed with the caption, “That delta … she’s a little bitch. symptoms: bad headache. No taste or smell. sinus pressure. Brain fog. Happy to be vaxxed,” followed by a peace-sign emoji. She made a follow-up post to her Stories today, asking her followers, “Should I do a makeup tutorial today?” with the poll options “DO IT GIRL” or “HECK NO SICK FACE,” so the Younger star is in good spirits.
Comments / 0