Colorado jails embrace drug program to combat addictions, fatal overdoses

Before she went to jail and before she overdosed, Brittany Medlin dabbled in getting clean. She'd make it three days, maybe five. She and her sister, also then struggling with addiction, had been subjects of an "Intervention"-style TV show. The broadcast had sent them both to rehab. Jill Conner, their mom, told Medlin that if she left before the 90 days were up, she couldn't come home. She left after 93 days. Within two hours of Conner and Medlin's stepdad, Doug, picking her up from the airport, Medlin was using again.