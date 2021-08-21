Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Martyrs Lane’ Trailer Reveals a Chilling Ghost Story With Del Toro Vibes

By Marco Vito Oddo
Collider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShudder has released the trailer for Martyrs Lane, the latest exclusive horror film to be added to the impressive catalog of the streaming service. Led by child actors Kiera Thompson and Sienna Sayer, the Martyrs Lane trailer teases a disturbing story about a girl who meets a supposedly guarding angel in the woods.

collider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denise Gough
Person
Steven Cree
Person
Courteney Cox
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Ghost Story#Del Toro#Ipso Facto Productions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
MoviesCollider

'Wild Indian' Trailer: Michael Greyeyes Is Quietly Terrifying in New Thriller

Michael Greyeyes is a longtime character actor best known for his roles on series such as Fear the Walking Dead and the current Peacock comedy Rutherford Falls, but it was the HBO shows True Detective and I Know This Much Is True that forced me to sit up and ask "who is that guy?" So when he turned out to be the lead in a Sundance movie titled Wild Indian, I wasn't the least bit surprised, because the 54-year-old Naive American actor had certainly paid his dues and earned the opportunity the hard way.
TV & VideosPosted by
Distractify

Netflix's New Thriller 'Black Island' Was Filmed in These Serene Locations

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Netflix's Black Island. Directed by Miguel Alexandre, Black Island chronicles the bloodied revenge of a substitute literature teacher. Set in a tiny, secluded island boasting white-sanded beaches and serene, bucolic sights, the erotic thriller charts the harm Helena Jung (Alice Dwyer) inflicts on the Hansen family and those close to them. So, where was Black Island filmed?
MoviesMovieWeb

Ethan Hawke's Blumhouse Horror Movie The Black Phone Terrifies CinemaCon

The Black Phone is a new movie from Blumhouse, which sees Ethan Hawke reuniting with Sinister writer and director Scott Derrickson in a chilling tale based on a short story by horror author Joe Hill. Universal unveiled the trailer for the movie as part of their CinemaCon panel on Wednesday, which was introduced by Hawke, who said the movie breaks his self-imposed "no bad guys" rule. In a CinemaCon that was dominated by big franchise movies, The Black Phone stands out as something for those looking for a movie a little more low-key.
TV & VideosPolygon

Netflix’s Beckett puts the wrong man at the center of a wrong-man thriller

The setup to Ferdinando Cito Filomarino’s Netflix suspense flick, Beckett, is enticing, even thrilling. Beckett (Tenet and Malcolm & Marie star John David Washington) wakes up in bed, draped over his girlfriend April (Alicia Vikander). They’re enjoying their Athens vacation, sightseeing the stony ruins and foggy mountains that dot the exotic locale. But they hear a rumor of an upcoming protest that’ll dim their sunny spot. On their drive to a different, quieter resort in the mountains, Beckett falls asleep, crashing their car into a house. Beckett emerges from the crash with a broken arm, but April dies.
TV SeriesCollider

'Clickbait' Trailer Reveals Adrian Grenier's Netflix Miniseries About the Dark Truths of Social Media

Netflix has released the full trailer for its upcoming thriller miniseries Clickbait, starring Adrian Grenier (Entourage, The Devil Wears Prada) alongside Zoe Kazan (Ruby Sparks, The Battle of Buster Scruggs) and Betty Gabriel (Get Out, Westworld). The show, which hails from creators Tony Ayres and Christian White, explores the ways in which social media can fuel our most dangerous impulses. The eight-episode limited series will premiere August 25 exclusively on Netflix.
TV SeriesPopculture

Netflix's Chilling New Serial Killer Documentary Hits the Top 10

Just a week after the six-part series Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami broke its way into the Top 10 streaming charts, Netflix has landed another true-crime hit. The streamer’s original documentary Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes, which offers a new look into the life and crimes of the self-proclaimed "murderer of the century," is currently making waves on more than just social media as it begins to makes its way to the top of the Netflix streaming lists.
TV SeriesPopculture

Netflix Releases Chilling Trailer for New Horror Series out Next Month

October is still more than a month away, but Netflix isn't wasting any time in jumpstarting spooky season. The streaming giant on Monday released the first trailer for Midnight Mass, a seven-episode limited series from Mike Flanagan, the creator behind the hit originals The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor, premiering in September.
Moviesbocamag.com

Movie Review: “The Night House” a Gripping Horror Mystery

As a professional critic, I try always to maintain a certain detachment, and to not get pulled into a film’s manipulations—its emotional vortices. But there are moments in David Bruckner’s new horror film “The Night House” that are almost unbearable in their tension. Viewers may not simply feel their own full-body waves of goosebumps, as I did. So invasive is Bruckner’s technique that they may even feel actor Rebecca Hall’s own hairs rise through paranormal osmosis. I felt as disarmed, and helpless, as the character.
Moviesfemalefirst.co.uk

Check out the trailer for new and terrifying horror, Come Play

Universal’s new movie stars a sinister presence and a boy who makes a rather sizeable mistake... Many horror films coming out are not too different; a killer on the lose or a monster destroying homes... However, upcoming movie Come Play tells a story like no other, and shows technology to be more dangerous than it’s ever been.
MoviesCollider

'Prisoners of the Ghostland' Teaser for Nicolas Cage's Post-Apocalyptic Movie Released Ahead of Trailer Tomorrow

A new teaser for Prisoners of the Ghostland promises a full trailer is on the way tomorrow, August 11. Unfortunately, the short teaser only reveals a few frames of Nicolas Cage's Hero, a leather-clad post-apocalyptic cowboy-samurai fighting his way through a ghost-infested wasteland. Honestly, does anyone needs any other reason to watch this movie? RLJE Films will release Prisoners of the Ghostland in theaters and on VOD and digital on September 17.
TV Seriesmxdwn.com

‘Midnight Mass’ Trailer: Mike Flannagan, Creator of ‘The Haunting of Hill House’ and ‘The Haunting of Bly Manor’, is Back with New Horror Series

Just like Mike Flannagan (Gerald’s Game) haunted countless dreams with Netflix series The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor, he’s back at it again, this time with the new Netflix limited series, Midnight Mass. The first trailer was released on Monday morning, and will be arriving on Netflix September 24, as reported by Indiewire.
MoviesFirst Showing

Strange Mosquitos in Official Trailer for 'Mosquito State' Horror Film

"Welcome to the world, little guy." Shudder has unveiled an official US trailer for an indie horror thriller called Mosquito State, which originally premiered at last year's Venice Film Festival. It also played at the Sitges Film Festival and Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, and will debut streaming on Shudder starting this month. Set in 2007, the film is about a Wall Street analyst living in his apartment overlooking Central Park who brings back some strange mosquitos which begin to swarm inside of his apartment. It's a "weird" psychological thriller about a Wall Street worker slowly breaking down. "Finding common ground between Franz Kafka, David Cronenberg & Mary Harron’s American Psycho, director-screenwriter Filip Jan Rymsza emerges with a new kind of body horror, set during a single week of an exquisitely rendered pre-crash 2007 replete with signs of sociopolitical and economic rot." Starring Beau Knapp, with Charlotte Vega, Jack Kesy, and Olivier Martinez. This looks very good. Not so much about scary bugs, but about rotten minds.
MoviesMovieWeb

Prisoners of the Ghostland Trailer Is Pure Nicolas Cage Samurai Western Insanity

Nicolas Cage cuts a darkly heroic figure in the first trailer for Prisoners of the Ghostland, which pits the Oscar winner and Hollywood icon against ghosts, samurai, and ninjas in an action thriller gonzo genre mash-up that truly must be seen to be believed. Due for release in theaters and on video on demand on September 17, 2021, by RLJE Films, fans of the Cage's particular brand of antics are clearly for an absolute treat.
MoviesFirst Showing

Second Trailer for Intense Thriller from NZ 'Coming Home in the Dark'

"Where are you taking us?" "Home…" Dark Sky Films has released another new official US trailer for the New Zealand "nihilistic morality thriller" film Coming Home in the Dark, which originally premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. A family’s idyllic outing descends into terror when a high school teacher and his family go out exploring an isolated coastline. An unexpected meeting with a pair of murderous drifters thrusts the family into a nightmare road trip where they find themselves captured by the enigmatic psychopath Mandrake and his hulking man-child accomplice Tubs. Coming Home in the Dark stars Daniel Gillies, Erik Thomson, Miriama McDowell, and Matthias Luafut. One review says the film is a "rivetingly nasty ride and an assured debut from a promising new director." This trailer starts out quite calm, but gets more intense as it goes on. Looks like it gets very dark and unsettling - get a look below.

Comments / 0

Community Policy