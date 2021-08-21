‘Martyrs Lane’ Trailer Reveals a Chilling Ghost Story With Del Toro Vibes

"Welcome to the world, little guy." Shudder has unveiled an official US trailer for an indie horror thriller called Mosquito State, which originally premiered at last year's Venice Film Festival. It also played at the Sitges Film Festival and Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, and will debut streaming on Shudder starting this month. Set in 2007, the film is about a Wall Street analyst living in his apartment overlooking Central Park who brings back some strange mosquitos which begin to swarm inside of his apartment. It's a "weird" psychological thriller about a Wall Street worker slowly breaking down. "Finding common ground between Franz Kafka, David Cronenberg & Mary Harron’s American Psycho, director-screenwriter Filip Jan Rymsza emerges with a new kind of body horror, set during a single week of an exquisitely rendered pre-crash 2007 replete with signs of sociopolitical and economic rot." Starring Beau Knapp, with Charlotte Vega, Jack Kesy, and Olivier Martinez. This looks very good. Not so much about scary bugs, but about rotten minds.