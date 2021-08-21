Cancel
Washington State

Friday Night Football Rewind: Cavemen fullbacks get it done, Washington beats the heat

South Bend Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Indiana high school football season kicked off throughout the South Bend area Friday night with several big performances and tight games. The 4A Mishawaka Cavemen made an early statement by heading across town and handling 3A No. 3 Marian, 43-16, avenging last year's loss to the Knights. Senior quarterback Justin Fisher showed he'll be a force, eclipsing 100 yards rushing and scoring three touchdowns.

