As a student biologist, it could be easy to get lost in lab work and computer modeling, but this year’s Fenwick Scholar, Charles Millard ’22, is focused on the big picture — he knows that science is only part of the equation. As he starts his senior year, he’ll be examining opportunities to modify a protein that could lead to novel HIV treatments, while also working with community organizations that support HIV-positive people in order to incorporate their perspectives in his research and better understand potential barriers to treatment that disproportionately affect certain communities, such as those of color, in the United States. Millard believes that combining these two efforts could impact access to existing therapeutics, as well as the success of novel treatment implementation —considering everything from drug design and development to drug accessibility, distribution and perception in the community.