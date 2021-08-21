Golf: Return of Danny Rossetti Junior Golf Camp at Green Hill brings smiles to all

Pam Rossetti was sad when the annual free junior golf camp named after her late son Danny was canceled last year at Green Hill Municipal Golf Course because of COVID-19. “It’s like a high holiday, like Christmas or Thanksgiving,” she said. “People celebrate those every year and when they don’t have them, they feel disappointed if they are sick or a storm comes. Golf camp is like a high holiday. You plan for it, you want to go, and if you don’t go, it’s like missing Christmas.”