Branson - 116 Lake Club Drive Unit 2 Branson MO 65616 MLS# 60198895

Updated and upgraded! This remodeled condo at 116 Lake Club Drive 2 is a new Gerken and Associates office listing in Pointe Royale Golf Village. One of the first golf resorts in area, this gated community is a popular destination offering a host of great amenities, including 18-hole golf course, clubhouse with meeting space, fitness center, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, tennis courts, dog parks, Lake Taneycomo access, and more! Please call Charlie Gerken for Branson golf view condos for sale.