Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Branson, MO

Branson - 116 Lake Club Drive Unit 2 Branson MO 65616 MLS# 60198895

By Charlie Gerken
charliegerken.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdated and upgraded! This remodeled condo at 116 Lake Club Drive 2 is a new Gerken and Associates office listing in Pointe Royale Golf Village. One of the first golf resorts in area, this gated community is a popular destination offering a host of great amenities, including 18-hole golf course, clubhouse with meeting space, fitness center, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, tennis courts, dog parks, Lake Taneycomo access, and more! Please call Charlie Gerken for Branson golf view condos for sale.

www.charliegerken.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Real Estate
Branson, MO
Real Estate
Local
Missouri Business
Branson, MO
Business
City
Branson, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Taneycomo#Swimming Pools#Fitness#Golf#Associates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
New Orleans, LACNN

Hurricane Ida heads toward the Gulf Coast

Strong wind and heavy waves seen in Alabama as Hurricane Ida approaches. Water could be seen rising in Fort Morgan, Alabama, on Sunday due to Hurricane Ida. Wyatt Northrup recorded the following video showing the approaching storm. Watch:. 23 min ago. Eye of Hurricane Ida nearing Louisiana coast, hurricane-force winds...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy