11 TikTokers Who Look Exactly Like Celebrities

As we’ve seen with the recent lawsuit between Scarlett Johansson and Disney, there’s a lot of complicated math that goes into an actor’s contract with a studio for a project. In previous years, the biggest names in Hollywood would earn an upfront fee, but they would then have the chance to earn a lot more with “back-end” deals that include profit-sharing with the studio. Alas, with the rise of streaming services like Netflix, Apple TV+, and Amazon, the “back-end” doesn’t mean anything anymore. That leads to actors, such as Daniel Craig, signing absolutely massive contracts that dwarf typical film deals. All that to say, when looking at Variety’s list of actors with some of the richest contacts in 2021, there are some caveats to keep in mind with the numbers.
