11 TikTokers Who Look Exactly Like Celebrities

Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit against Disney over the release of Black Widow continues, and while Disney put out a statement in response to the suit — saying they “fully complied with Ms. Johansson’s contract” and claiming releasing the movie on Disney+ “significantly enhanced her ability to earn additional compensation on top of the $20M she has received to date while calling the suit “sad and distressing in its callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the Covid-19 pandemic” — we haven’t really heard what anyone else from the world of Marvel thinks about what Johansson is doing. If anyone involved with Shang-Chi or What If...? have strong feelings about Johansson fighting Disney for the right to get a bigger chunk of Black Widow’s revenues, they are keeping those feelings to themselves.