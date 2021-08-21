Community members connect through fishing
Fishing at Homer's Pond was a highlight for local youth on Saturday. The occasion was the annual Brandon Stroda Fishing Derby named in honor of the late Brandon Stroda. Alex Tyson, Fatherhood Coordinator for Delivering Change, said the participants in the fishing and came and went, but in the first hour about 50 people were present. That number was increasing and fish were being caught. "We've had a few snags ( fish caught ) this morning." Bass and catfish were among the species caught.jcpost.com
Comments / 0