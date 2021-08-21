Community members connect through fishing

FARMINGTON – I was so sad to hear that our beloved community member Dottie Bean has passed away after a period of illness. Everyone who knew Dottie loved her. She was so very much a part of this town and a member of so many volunteer organizations. She was a presence at almost every Election Day, a member of the Historical Society, Moose Mountain Greenways, the Woman’s Club and, of course, Blessed Bargains ... and too many other organizations to name. It’s hard to think of not seeing her here and there as she made the rounds. We just assumed she would live forever. She will, in the hearts of all who knew and remember her.