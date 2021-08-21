Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

Community members connect through fishing

Posted by 
JC Post
JC Post
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fishing at Homer's Pond was a highlight for local youth on Saturday. The occasion was the annual Brandon Stroda Fishing Derby named in honor of the late Brandon Stroda. Alex Tyson, Fatherhood Coordinator for Delivering Change, said the participants in the fishing and came and went, but in the first hour about 50 people were present. That number was increasing and fish were being caught. "We've had a few snags ( fish caught ) this morning." Bass and catfish were among the species caught.

jcpost.com

Comments / 0

JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatherhood#Catfish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Lane County, ORkezi.com

Community members respond to outdoor mask mandate

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- Community members are responding to the recent outdoor mask mandate brought down by Gov. Kate Brown on Tuesday. This applies to most outdoor public settings, when one cannot keep six feet of distance. Wearing a mask outdoors is something Lane County Public Health officials brought down...
Farmington, NHFosters Daily Democrat

In Farmington: Devoted community member Dottie Bean will be missed

FARMINGTON – I was so sad to hear that our beloved community member Dottie Bean has passed away after a period of illness. Everyone who knew Dottie loved her. She was so very much a part of this town and a member of so many volunteer organizations. She was a presence at almost every Election Day, a member of the Historical Society, Moose Mountain Greenways, the Woman’s Club and, of course, Blessed Bargains ... and too many other organizations to name. It’s hard to think of not seeing her here and there as she made the rounds. We just assumed she would live forever. She will, in the hearts of all who knew and remember her.
Hampton, VAWAVY News 10

Community Connection: Lunch on Us School Supply Drive

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — It’s that time of year where students are gearing up for the new school year. The number one item on the back-to-school shopping list is usually a backpack. For the second year, JASH Initiative and Chick-fil-A are teaming up to offer free backpacks and tasty lunches....
Amory, MSwcbi.com

Family and community members hold a vigil for judy baxter

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI)- Friends, family, and community members came together for a vigil of Judy Baxter. Baxter is known for her productive role in the community and touched so many lives in the county. Monroe County Sheriff’s office has asked for prayer for the Baxter family. This comes after Amory...
Knoxville, TNwvlt.tv

Community members donate to Austin-East High School

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new East Knoxville group is coming together to Make a Difference for Austin-East Magnet High School students. Alumni, coaches, business leaders and neighbors are forming the school’s first fundraising foundation and have already raised 40-thousand dollars in less than a month. The group presented a...
Tahlequah, OKTahlequah Daily Press

University/Community Chorus seeks new members for season

The Northeastern State University/Community Chorus is welcoming new members to join the group as its rehearsal season kicks off. NSU's University/Community Chorus is an ensemble made up of students, faculty, staff and local community members. Interested singers can join the group simply by attending rehearsals at the beginning of the semester.
Hayfork, CAactionnewsnow.com

Store in Hayfork stays open for community members, firefighters

HAYFORK, Calif. -Rebecca Jones, who is the manager, stayed behind at the time evacuation orders came down to make sure that community members and firefighters had food and fuel. “I wanted to make sure that I’m open so that they can get what they need to evacuate as the evacuation...
Syracuse, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Spectrum donates $2,500 to Syracuse Community Connections

Syracuse Community Connections will receive $2,500 from Spectrum to support the center's purchase of software needed for Chromebooks that will be lent to families most in need in the community. “The Southwest Community Center has been showing up for families and the community throughout this pandemic, but these small centers...
Wausau, WIWJFW-TV

Connecting with motorcyclists through yoga

Wausau - Gregory Ormson is not your typical Harley rider. He's not your typical yogi either. Ormson retired from working at North Central Technical College several years ago. After a few moves across the country, Ormson now teaches multiple Yoga for Bikers classes at his local Harley dealership in Arizona.
Kennewick, WAKEPR

Community members hold Informed Choice Rally

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Community members lined the streets in Kennewick for an Informed Choice rally on Saturday, August 21, 2021. Supporters were out at Columbia Center Boulevard in the morning to rally against vaccine and mask mandates in our state. Members held hand-made signs, some reading "No mandated masks, vaccines...
Sioux City, IAsiouxlandproud.com

Sparklight to award $1,000 to active community members

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sparklight announced it will award individuals making a difference in their communities. Individuals throughout the 21 states Sparklight serves can nominate a fellow community member to receive $1,000 as part of the provider’s “A Stronger Connection” social media campaign. Nominees are considered individuals who make...
Religionaaas.org

DoSER Builds Relationships to Connect Scientific and Religious Communities

In celebration of its 25th anniversary, the AAAS Dialogue on Science, Ethics and Religion (DoSER) program looked ahead to the future and reaffirmed its commitment to creating connections between scientific and religious communities. The event, “Forward Together: Where Science, Ethics, and Religion Intersect in a Changing World,” was held virtually...
Devils Lake Daily Journal

Fish fry forges community bond once more

DEVILS LAKE - Instead of a thin sheet of ice and a couple of nets entrenched on opposite ends of the rink, several rows of dining tables lined the concrete floor at Quentin Burdick Sports Arena. Meanwhile, hundreds of hungry Devils Lake residents packed the outside entrance. The opposite end...
soconews.org

How are Cloverdale community members saving water?

As water use restrictions in Cloverdale tighten, people are adopting new behaviors and continuing old ones to help cut down on their residential water use. On Aug. 11, the Cloverdale City Council unanimously voted to adopt a 35% reduction in citywide water use. The council also declared a Stage 4 water shortage emergency, which limits irrigation to one day a week, establishes rations for all water use categories and increases the city’s water shortage surcharge.

Comments / 0

Community Policy