LETTER: County redistricting should be more transparent

A July 30 letter to the editor provided information about the Columbia County Redistricting Committee, which is charged with drawing new district lines using the 2020 Census data. After reading the letter, I went to the Columbia County website and searched for information about the committee. I finally found it by going to the Columbia County Board of Supervisors home page and then clicking on the oval that says, “Standing Committee Minutes.” This took me to a committee list that included “Ad Hoc Redistricting 2021.” There was a place for minutes but, since the minutes of the first meeting have not yet been approved, none were posted. I trust that the minutes will show up after the Aug. 24 meeting of the committee. It shouldn’t be this hard for a citizen to locate information about the redistricting process.