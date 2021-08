As one of the finishing touches of their 2020-21 MLB offseason, the Miami Marlins made a trade to acquire reliever Dylan Floro in exchange for reliever Alex Vesia and 2020 draft pick Kyle Hurt. At the time, the trade made all the sense in the world for the Marlins—they got an established, affordable reliever to fill a hole they had in middle relief. In the process, they gave up a low-level prospect in Hurt and an elite minor league performer in Vesia who didn’t take advantage of his MLB debut the previous year.