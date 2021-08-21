Suspects wanted after three people were shot overnight in southeast Memphis

Memphis Police are searching for the gunmen who they say shot three people overnight in southeast Memphis.

Officers were called to the scene in the 4600 block of Oak Forest Way about 1:00 a.m. Saturday. They found three people shot.

Two of the victims were taken to Regional One in critical condition, and one was taken in non-critical.

Police said the suspects were driving a white sedan.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.