AWAY Reveals Spine-Tingling Lead Single From Forthcoming EP, "Ritual": Listen

When love turns into a stereotype and the things that originally drew two people together crumble, it’s hard not to feel a little nihilistic about interpersonal connections. But, L.A.’s Mating Ritual turn these feelings into a danceable catharsis with their new single “I Don’t Like Anybody But Me.” Upbeat and right in the vein of nostalgic indie dance music, the song jumps to an insatiable melody while hashing out the inner thoughts of someone whose love life has turned into the cliche.