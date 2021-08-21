AWAY Reveals Spine-Tingling Lead Single From Forthcoming EP, "Ritual": Listen
EDM.com Class of 2021 artist AWAY is back with a hair-raising collaboration alongside electronic duo Echos to kickstart a promising new chapter. Since bursting onto the scene in 2017 with the twisted melodic lullaby "Sleepwalker," AWAY has become an enigma within the electronic music community. Though he's been selective and sporadic in his release schedule, he's made every offering count—and the demand to hear more is at an all-time high.edm.com
