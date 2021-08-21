Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

AWAY Reveals Spine-Tingling Lead Single From Forthcoming EP, "Ritual": Listen

By Cameron Sunkel
edm.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDM.com Class of 2021 artist AWAY is back with a hair-raising collaboration alongside electronic duo Echos to kickstart a promising new chapter. Since bursting onto the scene in 2017 with the twisted melodic lullaby "Sleepwalker," AWAY has become an enigma within the electronic music community. Though he's been selective and sporadic in his release schedule, he's made every offering count—and the demand to hear more is at an all-time high.

edm.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Community#Lullaby#Sleepwalker
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
EDM
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Listen to Craig Wedren’s new single “You Are Not Your Feelings”

Shudder To Think's Craig Wedren is more known for his TV and film score work these days than indie rock, but he has been keeping at songwriting via his Dream Dreaming series that puts equal emphasis on music and visuals. "You Are Not Your Feelings" is the latest in the...
Musichiphop-n-more.com

dvsn & Ty Dolla $ign Release New Single ‘Memories’ — Listen

Fans were loving the dvsn, Ty Dolla $ign and Mac Miller single ‘I Believed It‘, and so the news that the two former artists were working on a collaboration project together was a surprise, but very welcome. Cheers To The Best will be out this Friday under OVO Sound and...
MusicYour EDM

Disclosure Prep New 5-Track EP With Another Fresh Single, “Happening”

It was just yesterday that Disclosure dropped new music, “In My Arms,” their first original of 2021. Now, as they have now made a habit of doing, they’ve dropped a second single, “Happening” and labeled an EP with a couple additional edits. Like “In My Arms,” “Happening” is a much...
Musickpopstarz.com

CL Reveals the First Single from Her Comeback Album 'ALPHA'

It has been announced before that CL, a former member of K-pop girl group 2NE1, that she is preparing a new song with plans to release it during the summer. CL will soon release a new song for the first time after over a year since her latest single, "Wish You Were Here."
Beauty & Fashiondancingastronaut.com

Disclosure share second single from ‘Never Enough’ EP, ‘Happening’

Disclosure continue to trickle out the tracklist of their forthcoming Never Enough EP, keeping fans on their toes by releasing a new track every day of the week. Leading with their single “In My Arms” on Monday, August 16, the Brothers Lawrence return with another new single, “Happening.” Speaking with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 about the new track, Disclosure’s Guy Lawrence explains,
Theater & Dancegrimygoods.com

Dynamic Duo Mating Ritual Drop New Single “I Don’t Like Anybody But Me”

When love turns into a stereotype and the things that originally drew two people together crumble, it’s hard not to feel a little nihilistic about interpersonal connections. But, L.A.’s Mating Ritual turn these feelings into a danceable catharsis with their new single “I Don’t Like Anybody But Me.” Upbeat and right in the vein of nostalgic indie dance music, the song jumps to an insatiable melody while hashing out the inner thoughts of someone whose love life has turned into the cliche.
MusicNME

Listen to Yungblud’s defiant new single ‘Fleabag’

Yungblud has shared his latest single ‘Fleabag’ – you can listen to the new track below. The song is a standalone single which follows on from the release of his December album ‘Weird!’. Speaking about ‘Fleabag’ in a statement today (August 20), Yungblud said: “I wrote ‘Fleabag’ in a really...
MusicNME

Listen to Spector’s soaring new single ‘Bad Summer’

Spector have shared a new single called called ‘Bad Summer’ – you can listen to it below. The retrospective, emotionally charged track is the third taste of the London band’s upcoming album ‘Now Or Whenever’, which arrives on October 1 via Moth Noise. “Written in the August rain, on a...
Rock MusicAlternative Press

Lowertown showcase a more mature sound with new single “Seaface”—listen

Lowertown are showing their musical growth and maturity ahead of their upcoming EP in the brand-new single “Seaface.” Alternative Press is bringing you a first listen of the track, along with an exclusive Q&A with the group. “Seaface” follows a similar mellow indie feel as the band’s previously released songs,...
Musicbeatportal.com

Listen to Disclosure’s New “Never Enough” EP

The brotherly UK duo revealed five new tracks over five days this week leading up to their latest EP. This week, between August 16th and August 20th, Howard and Guy Lawrence of UK dance music duo Disclosure dropped a new track every 24 hours leading up to the full release of their brand new EP, Never Enough.
MusicYour EDM

Dillon Francis Reveals New Album ‘Happy Machine’ & Infectious Single “Reaching Out” [LISTEN]

Dillon Francis just unleashed a feel-good summer anthem, “Reaching Out” featuring Bow Anderson, signaling his forthcoming album Happy Machine (coming soon). The bubbly production is all about “Reaching Out” and being there for your friends, family and peers. As EDM’s class clown, we can always count on Dillon for endless laughs and smiles — and this infectious song spreads the love with undeniable, positive energy!
Musicthisis50.com

Solo E Is Bringing a Realness To His Upcoming EP and Single “Ride”

Solo E is a hip-hop artist, YouTuber, and entrepreneur. Along with producing music, he teaches how to day trade and Forex trade, runs a clothing brand called Blackink Inprint, and runs a successful YouTube channel called Solo E TV. As an independent artist, he produces his own music and works with producers such as Milodrama Beats, Disney Beats, Ransom, J Grooves, and more. Currently, he is working on an EP that is planned to drop in October and is set to release his new single “Ride” in September.
MusicPosted by
Whiskey Riff

Justin Moore Reveals He Has A Single From A Brand New Album On The Way

In my book, the more Justin Moore music we get the better. Well it sounds like we’re in luck. Back in 2019, Justin dropped one of the most underrated albums of the year with Late Nights and Longnecks. Then, he followed it up in May of this year with an 8-song album Straight Outta the Country that he called an extension of Late Nights and Longnecks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy