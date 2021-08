Kirk Hebstreit is one of the most recognizable names among the national media in college football today. He’s one of the hosts for ESPN’s flagship program College GameDay and also an analyst for college games on ESPN and ABC. On Wednesday, Hebstreit was a guest on the Fast Lane with Ed Lane to discuss the upcoming 2021 football season. One of the many topics they discussed was the success Hugh Freeze has had at Liberty in such a short period of time.