Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Instagram

Posts For Anyone Who Hates Summer And Can't Wait For Fall

By satirequeen
Posted by 
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you hate the hot, sticky, sweaty summer, and you love the crisp feel of leaves under your feet, the cool breeze of fall, and your pumpkin spice latte fix, then these memes are for you. Not everyone can handle the summer heat, and that's ok, but you can go over there, thank you very much. The rest of us will be dreaming of lying on a hot beach, sun in our hair and cocktail in hand. But most likely, we'll be in Starbucks ordering our pumpkin fraps before that happens. RIP hotgirl summer.

cheezburger.com

Comments / 0

Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Heat#Pumpkin Spice Latte
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
TV Seriesveranda.com

8 Fall TV Shows Our Editors Can't Wait to Binge

Autumn is just around the corner, which means there's a whole slew of new seasons and series coming to your favorite networks and streaming platforms. From comedic murder mysteries to star-studded period pieces, there are some exciting debuts and returns that will pair perfectly with cooler, cozier weather this upcoming season. Just add a luxurious blanket and warming cocktail!
PetsPosted by
Chattanooga Daily News

“We’re having an affair”, A monkey-loving woman is banned from entering zoo because she’s in love with a 38-year-old chimpanzee

This woman wants to marry someone, who stays within a closed enclosure at a zoo. Her name is Adie and she claims she is in love with a male chimpanzee at the zoo and wants to become the primate’s wife. For about four years, Adie has been visiting the chimp named Chita every single week and calls theirs a real “relationship.”
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Beyoncé and Daughter Rumi Are Dressed to Impress for Private Helicopter Trip

Beyoncé always knows how to make an entrance, and she did just that in her latest Instagram post. The singer shared a sweet boomerang of her walking hand in hand with her daughter, Rumi, as they made their way to a private helicopter for a little trip. It's unclear where they flew off to, but Bey was sure to make the most of the moment, sharing several photos of her outfit along with the cute family clip.
SoccerETOnline.com

Shakira Shares Rare Photo of Sons Milan and Sasha -- And They're All Grown Up!

The Colombian singer shared a rare photo of her two boys -- Milan, 8, and Sasha, 6 -- on her Instagram on Saturday. In the sweet snap with her sons, whom she shares with partner Gerard Piqué, the three are seen outdoors and wearing wetsuits after enjoying a day at a Wavegarden. Little Sasha sits on his mother's lap, while Milan is seated next to her.
PetsPleated-Jeans.com

Dogs Raised With Cats Act A Little…Different (50 Pics)

If you can’t decide whether to get a cat or a dog, get yourself a dog that acts like a cat. They say cats and dogs are inherently different, but these dogs are challenging that theory. I like cats and dogs, but if I came home to my dog standing...
AnimalsThe Independent

Adorable penguins can’t wait to be weighed on a special scale

Charming footage shows the moment a bunch of loveable penguins are excited to be fed and weighed. During a behind-the-scenes look at how African penguins are cared for at Little Rock Zoo, the adorable sea creatures are seen trotting along for their weigh-in after the keepers ring the bell. The...
PetsPosted by
Wide Open Pets

The K·1 Cat Toy Ball Is Perfect for Your Cat To Hide, Play, and Sleep In

Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Pets are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. It's no secret that cats are particular about their toys. You could buy all the crinkle balls, jingle balls, and chew toys in the world, but if your cat isn't impressed, there's not much you can do. One thing stands true: cats love a good hiding place. The K·1 cat toy ball doubles as a hideout and toy!
Kidsviralhatch.com

9-Year-Old Girl Called “Too Stupid, Fat & Ugly,” Gets Uninvited As She’s Not “Pretty Enough”

Though we have come a long way from bullying being a norm in schools and universities opposing the toxic culture, there are still many instances where it resurfaces. A few decades ago, children who got bullied would have been told to just “deal with it” or accept that it’s a normal part of academia and growing up. Now that we advance ever faster into a digital era, we have cases of cyberbullying and associated practices taking place all over the internet. Thankfully, the world has become more sensitive over the last few years due to social justice warriors taking to the frontlines. However, bullying is still far from being eradicated in society.
Musicearmilk.com

Mcamp delivers a soulful banger in "Can't Watch You Fall"

A deft craftsman of soulful and lovelorn ballads, Portland-native Mcamp returns with a surprise single "Can't Watch You Fall." Head-turningly catchy and heartfelt; the new single is everything that you want to hear from a modern pop troubadour. The rapidly rising profile of Mcamp has been aided by a strong...
Recipesveranda.com

21 New Cooking and Entertaining Books That Our Editors Can't Wait to Devour This Fall

After countless days of cooking our way through breakfast, lunch, and dinner, we are in desperate need of fresh inspiration. While our summer getaways have been a welcome reprieve from the kitchen, fall is the perfect time to stock up on new books about cooking, entertaining, and imbibing to bring new, creative energy to weeknight dinners and holiday soirees alike.
Home & Gardenletseatcake.com

Lego Has a New Botanical Collection for Anyone Who Can’t Keep Real Plants Alive

This post may contain affiliate links that we collect a share of sales from. Click here for more details. Every year, LEGO debuts a whole slew of new kits and design all which will make you wonder: Did we drop a piece on the floor and did the dog eat it? This year, they came out with the Friends apartment kit that was about the actual size of our one bedroom in Hell’s Kitchen. But, it’s the botanical collection that has everyone excited.
Beauty & Fashiongoodmenproject.com

People Who Shave Their Legs Can’t Win

After being gone a month on the road, I finally got a razor in my hand and shaved off the soft, fine fuzz on my legs. It was a big job, and took longer than the routine, maintenance shaving that I normally do when we’re living in a real house.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

Twitter Can't Believe Guy Fieri Just Posted These Memes

There's something of a digital feud brewing between Lil Nas X and Tony Hawk, and Guy Fieri is providing the comic relief no one knew they needed. You might remember Lil Nas X's "Satan Shoes" that had a Bible verse along the side of the sole and contained a drop of human blood (via ABC). Even though the black and red sneakers sold out within minutes of dropping online, Lil Nas X received quite a bit of backlash.
Celebritiesmashed.com

Twitter Can't Believe Guy Fieri Just Posted These Memes

There's something of a digital feud brewing between Lil Nas X and Tony Hawk, and Guy Fieri is providing the comic relief no one knew they needed. You might remember Lil Nas X's "Satan Shoes" that had a Bible verse along the side of the sole and contained a drop of human blood (via ABC). Even though the black and red sneakers sold out within minutes of dropping online, Lil Nas X received quite a bit of backlash.

Comments / 0

Community Policy