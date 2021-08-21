Cancel
Pets

Lonely Truck Driver Adopts Abandoned Stray Cat

By wizkalila
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hello Cheezburger users! We'd like to introduce you to the sweetest pair ever. Paul Robertson and his cat Percy absolutely adore each other! Paul is a once lonely truck driver, but lonely no more! Driving for days on end can get lonely and Paul realized he could use some company. A few years ago Paul decided to adopt a cat named Howie to become his road companion. Unfortunately, Howie left this world in 2017 and Paul was left with a void in his heart.

Cheezburger

Cheezburger

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

#Cat#Stray#Truck Drivers#Animal Shelter
