Lonely Truck Driver Adopts Abandoned Stray Cat

These are the cats I found this afternoon on the corner of 35th Ave SW and SW Fauntleroy Ave. Pretty obvious they were abandoned, but there’s a happy ending to the story. While I was contacting Animal Control, one of my neighbors and her son happened by. They went home to get some cat food and water, as the cats were panting and looked dehydrated. Animal Control asked us to bring them to the shelter. My neighbors offered to make the (at least) 45 min drive through the detour to drop them off. Just as we got off the phone, another neighbor couple drove by, saw the cats in the box and stopped. They asked about the kitties and said they’d been wanting to get a cat! Animal control said to bring the cats in anyway so they could be spayed/neutered and vaxxed. In 3 days our neighbor couple can request these kitties and they’ll have a new family!