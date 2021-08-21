Saturday BusinessMinute

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed higher in Friday trading on Wall Street, but not enough to erase losses from earlier in the week. The S&P 500 added 0.8% but still posted a weekly loss after two weeks of gains. The benchmark index set a record high on Monday. Trading was mostly subdued with earnings reporting season winding down for U.S. companies and relatively few economic reports. Ross Stores fell 2.7% after issuing a full-year forecast that fell short of Wall Street’s expectations, while Foot Locker jumped 7.3% after blowing past analysts’ forecasts. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.26%.