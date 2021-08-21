Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Saturday BusinessMinute

wcn247.com
 7 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed higher in Friday trading on Wall Street, but not enough to erase losses from earlier in the week. The S&P 500 added 0.8% but still posted a weekly loss after two weeks of gains. The benchmark index set a record high on Monday. Trading was mostly subdued with earnings reporting season winding down for U.S. companies and relatively few economic reports. Ross Stores fell 2.7% after issuing a full-year forecast that fell short of Wall Street’s expectations, while Foot Locker jumped 7.3% after blowing past analysts’ forecasts. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.26%.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
California State
City
Paris, NY
New York City, NY
Business
State
New York State
State
Oregon State
City
Amsterdam, NY
City
Rose, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Arenas#Ap#Ross Stores#Foot Locker#Treasury#Alsea#French#Dutch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Uber
Related
New Orleans, LACNN

Hurricane Ida heads toward the Gulf Coast

Infrastructure administrator says New Orleans is a different city than it was during Hurricane Katrina. When Hurricane Ida makes landfall later today, it will be coming in contact with a different-looking New Orleans. "This is a different city than it was Aug. 28, 2005, in terms of infrastructure and safety,”...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy