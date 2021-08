PARIS (AP) — Marseille has thrown away a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with Bordeaux in the French league. The draw came a week after Marseille rallied from two goals down to beat Montpellier 3-2. Lyon’s new coach Peter Bosz is still without a win after a resounding 3-0 loss at Angers on Sunday. Bosz has one point from two matches since replacing Rudi Garcia. Bosz was fired by Bayer Leverkusen in March following a run of four wins in 17 games. Angers replaced long-serving coach Stephane Moulin and went for inexperienced Gerard Baticle. But his side has won both games. Promoted Clermont won 2-0 at home to Troyes.