Phillies' Ian Kennedy: Reaches 20-save mark

Kennedy recorded the save Friday against the Padres after tossing 1.1 scoreless innings, striking out two. Kennedy recorded the final out of the eighth inning and closed things out in the ninth as well in an efficient outing, as he tossed 21 of his 30 pitches for strikes and didn't allow a single baserunner. He's now tossed four straight scoreless outings and has gone 20-for-21 in save chances thus far. As if that wasn't enough, Kennedy also owns a strong 3.15 ERA with a 1.10 WHIP across 40 appearances.