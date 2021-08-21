Cancel
Keith Urban, Jason Isbell, Travis Tritt & Others Mourn Death of Country Music Legend Tom T. Hall

Cover picture for the articleMusicians are paying tribute to legendary country music singer-songwriter Tom T. Hall, who has died at the age of 85. "The simplest words that told the most complicated stories," Isbell tweeted. "Felt like Tom T. just caught the songs as they floated by, but I know he carved them out of rock."

Posted by
Outsider.com

Johnny Cash’s Son Mourns Death of Country Hall of Famer Tom T. Hall in Moving Tribute

On Friday, August 20th, the country music world mourned the death of Tom T Hall. Artists and fans alike shared their memories of The Storyteller. They remembered him as a songwriter’s songwriter, a legend, and much more. However, Johnny Cash’s son, John Carter Cash, remembers Hall in a different light. Hall wasn’t just a country music legend to John. He was a family friend. He sent his condolences to Hall’s family in a touching Instagram post last night.
Posted by
Fox News

Charlie Daniels’ loved ones remember the late country music icon: ‘We didn’t see his passing coming’

Charlie Daniels’ loved ones are still feeling the great loss of the country music icon. The singer passed away in 2020 after suffering a hemorrhagic stroke at age 83. "We were shocked," Daniels’ manager David Corlew told People magazine on Thursday. "Some of us are still in shock. None of us really believe that we’re going to live forever. But because of Charlie’s energy level and his attitude towards work, we didn’t see his passing coming. We were just waiting out the COVID. If Charlie was still with us, we’d have 300 dates on the books. Of all the parts of his career, entertaining people is what he loved the most."
Posted by
Rolling Stone

Tom T. Hall: 10 Essential Songs

Tom T. Hall’s songwriting was as easygoing as his own demeanor. To listen to a Hall composition — whether he was the one singing it or artists like Jeannie C. Riley and Alan Jackson — was akin to hearing a story told by a friend you bumped into on the corner. Tom T. Hall, Country Music’s ‘Storyteller,’ Dead at 85 While many of today’s country artists like to sing about the small-town existence, Hall brought it to life in vivid color. Sometimes it made your heart ache, other times it made you smile. These are 10 of his best. “That’s How I Got...
Posted by
American Songwriter

Tom T. Hall, Known as ‘The Storyteller,’ Dies at 85

Tom T. Hall, renowned singer/songwriter, passed away at his home on Friday, Aug. 20. He was 85. “Tom T. Hall’s masterworks vary in plot, tone, and tempo, but they are bound by his ceaseless and unyielding empathy for the triumphs and losses of others,” said Kyle Young, CEO, Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. “He wrote without judgment or anger, offering rhyming journalism of the heart that sets his compositions apart from any other writer. His songs meant the world to Bobby Bare, Johnny Cash, George Jones, and other greats, and those songs will continue to speak to generations. He was a storyteller, a philosopher, a whiskey maker, a novelist, a poet, a painter, a benefactor, a letter writer, a gift-giver, a gentleman farmer, and many more things. My bet is that we won’t see the likes of him again, but if we do I’ll be first in line for tickets to the show.”
Posted by
Wide Open Country

'I Was Country When Country Wasn't Cool': Behind Barbara Mandrell's Classic Hit & Signature Song

Barbara Mandrell is a legendary country singer known for hits such as "Sleeping Single in a Double Bed" and "(If Loving You Is Wrong) I Don't Want to Be Right," but one of her most iconic songs is undoubtedly her 1981 single, "I Was Country When Country Wasn't Cool." The tune, from her Barbara Mandrell Live album, went on to become a hit, landing at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and likely contributing to her Entertainer of the Year award at the 1981 CMA Awards. Mandrell herself even calls the tune her "signature song," and it turns out the song was actually tailor-made for her.
Posted by
AL.com

Hank Williams’ grandson teams with Dolly Parton for new single

Sam Williams -- the grandson of the legendary Hank Williams and the son of Hank Jr. -- is no stranger to fame. It’s no surprise, then, that the fledgling singer-songwriter offers a major dose of star power on his debut album. Williams, 24, performs a duet with Dolly Parton on...
MusicKBOE Radio

THIS DAY IN COUNTRY MUSIC HISTORY

Today in 1977, not long after being made an honorary police chief in Nashville, Waylon Jennings was arrested on cocaine charges. Today in 1977, Waylon Jennings was arrested during a recording session, along with his secretary, Lori Evans, on charges of conspiracy to possess and distribute cocaine. The event inspired his song “Don’t You Think This Outlaw Bit’s Done Got Out Of Hand.”
MusicNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

CMT Celebrates Life of County Music Legend Charley Pride

CMT has announced an all-new special celebrating the life and legacy of country music titan Charley Pride. "CMT GIANTS: Charley Pride" is a 90-minute event that premieres Wednesday, 8 p.m. on CMT. The event will bring together Charley's superstar friends and some of the biggest names in music today to...
Musicalabamanews.net

Singer-Songwriter Tom T. Hall Dies at 85

“In all my writing, I’ve never made judgments,” he said in 1986. “I think that’s my secret. I’m a witness. I just watch everything and don’t decide if it’s good or bad.”. Hall, the fourth son of an ordained minister, was born near Olive Hill, Kentucky, in a log cabin...

