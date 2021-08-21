Little Falls' placement of city sidewalks explained

Questions regarding sidewalks within the city of Little Falls have been a common topic of conversation for the past couple of months. Sarah Okroi, a resident who lives on the east side of Third Street Southeast, brought the issue to the forefront. During the past six Little Falls City Council meetings — including Monday — she gave public comment regarding the city’s decision to replace the sidewalk on only the east side of her street as part of a public improvement project this summer. Prior to the project, the street had a sidewalk on both sides.