Search called off for man who jumped off Daufuskie Island dock, went missing

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A body was found in the water off Daufuskie Island near Freeport Marina on Saturday, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. The body has been removed from the water but has not been identified, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The BCSO’s Marine Patrol Unit and Dive Team and the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office were on the scene.