STATE WIDE–Gov. Tate Reeves has repeatedly said that he will not issue a blanket, state-wide mask mandate. Rep. Bennie Thompson is urging him to go back on that. Thompson, who represents Attala, Leake and Holmes counties and the Delta in Washington, said on Twitter that Gov. Reeves should use every resource available to fight the pandemic in Mississippi. The request was made in the form of an open letter to the governor.