“The Alliance”: Ideal Matchups for Boston College

Earlier this week, Nicole Auerbach reported that the ACC/Big Ten/PAC 12 alliance could be announced as early as next week. This collaboration could lead to more scheduling between the three conferences year in and year out.

Boston College could benefit from this alliance because it would give them some fresh out of conference games. But they could also rehash games against teams they do have histories against. Here are five teams that would create interesting matchups with the Eagles.

5. Michigan Wolverines: For years the Wolverines have eaten Boston College's lunch on the recruiting trail. But this could turn into a much more even battle as both programs seem to be going in opposite directions. Boston College has never beaten the Wolverines

Series History: Michigan leads 4-0

4. Stanford Cardinal: The Cardinal and Eagles have not played since 2002, but have a future series coming up as well. Two of the elite academic programs in the country, they have very similar profiles and would be a fun matchup for all involved.

Series History: 2-0

3. Penn State Nittany Lions: This series has been completely tilted towards Penn State who dominated most of their matchups during the Joe Paterno era. But if Boston College wants to stake their claim as an elite team in the northeast, they need to beat PSU, something they did twice before they left the Big East. The last game between the two was the infamous Pinstripe Bowl in 2014, that was lost on an extra point in overtime.

Series History: PSU leads 20-4

2. Northwestern Wildcats: Two teams coached by two of the most well thought of young coaches in the country. This would be a battle of two defensive teams that could both be top 25 in the future. The two teams played a two game series in the mid 2010's, with the Wildcats winning both. But by the time this series got on the book, Boston College might be in better shape.

Series History: Northwestern Leads 4-1

1. UCLA Bruins: Another unique program that Boston College hasn't faced, UCLA has a few reasons that makes this an attractive matchup. First off, scheduling a home and home with the Bruins would be a great sell for all Eagles fans. Of course BC fans would want to see them at home, but many may want to make the trip out west to see the two play in a very attractive away environment. On top of that it would give west coast Eagles alumni a chance to see the team live, which as we saw with the USC game was very popular. Plus, now Boston College has the added bonus of Martin Jarmond leaving to become their AD. This seems like a slam dunk

Series History 0-0

Forum/Messageboard: Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to jointoday!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

Instagram: @bostoncollegebulletin