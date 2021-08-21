Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

“The Alliance”: Ideal Matchups for Boston College

By A.J. Black
Posted by 
BCBulletin
BCBulletin
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V7cWP_0bYu8H8g00

Earlier this week, Nicole Auerbach reported that the ACC/Big Ten/PAC 12 alliance could be announced as early as next week. This collaboration could lead to more scheduling between the three conferences year in and year out.

Boston College could benefit from this alliance because it would give them some fresh out of conference games. But they could also rehash games against teams they do have histories against. Here are five teams that would create interesting matchups with the Eagles.

5. Michigan Wolverines: For years the Wolverines have eaten Boston College's lunch on the recruiting trail. But this could turn into a much more even battle as both programs seem to be going in opposite directions. Boston College has never beaten the Wolverines

Series History: Michigan leads 4-0

4. Stanford Cardinal: The Cardinal and Eagles have not played since 2002, but have a future series coming up as well. Two of the elite academic programs in the country, they have very similar profiles and would be a fun matchup for all involved.

Series History: 2-0

3. Penn State Nittany Lions: This series has been completely tilted towards Penn State who dominated most of their matchups during the Joe Paterno era. But if Boston College wants to stake their claim as an elite team in the northeast, they need to beat PSU, something they did twice before they left the Big East. The last game between the two was the infamous Pinstripe Bowl in 2014, that was lost on an extra point in overtime.

Series History: PSU leads 20-4

2. Northwestern Wildcats: Two teams coached by two of the most well thought of young coaches in the country. This would be a battle of two defensive teams that could both be top 25 in the future. The two teams played a two game series in the mid 2010's, with the Wildcats winning both. But by the time this series got on the book, Boston College might be in better shape.

Series History: Northwestern Leads 4-1

1. UCLA Bruins: Another unique program that Boston College hasn't faced, UCLA has a few reasons that makes this an attractive matchup. First off, scheduling a home and home with the Bruins would be a great sell for all Eagles fans. Of course BC fans would want to see them at home, but many may want to make the trip out west to see the two play in a very attractive away environment. On top of that it would give west coast Eagles alumni a chance to see the team live, which as we saw with the USC game was very popular. Plus, now Boston College has the added bonus of Martin Jarmond leaving to become their AD. This seems like a slam dunk

Series History 0-0

Forum/Messageboard: Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to jointoday!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

Instagram: @bostoncollegebulletin

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
BCBulletin

BCBulletin

Boston, MA
94
Followers
485
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

BCBulletin is a FanNation channel covering Boston College athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts College Sports
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Boston, MA
Football
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Boston, MA
College Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Paterno
Person
Martin Jarmond
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Michigan Wolverines#American Football#Ideal Matchups#Acc#Stanford#The Cardinal And Eagles#Penn State Nittany Lions#Psu#Ucla#Usc#Bulletinbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
Sports
Boston College
Related
Mississippi StateCNN

Hurricane Ida forces Mississippi River to reverse flow

(CNN) — Storm surge and strong winds from Hurricane Ida stopped the flow of the Mississippi River near New Orleans on Sunday and actually caused it to reverse -- something the US Geological Survey says is "extremely uncommon." Ida made landfall near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, early Sunday afternoon as an...
Presidential ElectionCBS News

Watch Live: March on for Voting Rights rally in Washington, D.C.

Some 58 years after the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave his "I Have a Dream" speech at the first March on Washington, his son, Martin Luther King III, and other activists and advocates will participate in the March on for Voting Rights in the nation's capital on Saturday. The subsequent rally in D.C. and other cities across the U.S. will call on the federal government to protect and expand voting rights.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban agrees to allow Afghans to leave, international statement says

LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The Taliban will allow all foreign nationals and Afghan citizens with travel authorisation from another country to leave Afghanistan, according to a joint statement issued by Britain, the United States and other countries. "We have received assurances from the Taliban that all foreign nationals and...
EducationPosted by
Reuters

Fauci backs COVID-19 vaccine mandate for U.S. school children

WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said on Sunday he supports COVID-19 vaccine mandates for children attending schools as the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to fuel a surge in cases in the nation. "I believe that mandating vaccines...
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Former IOC president Rogge dies at 79

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Former International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Jacques Rogge has died at the age of 79, the IOC said on Sunday. Rogge served as the IOC's eighth president from 2001 to 2013 and went on to become the organisation's honorary president. "First and foremost, Jacques loved sport...

Comments / 0

Community Policy