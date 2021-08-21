Cancel
Dover, NH

NH Restaurateur to Rude Customers: Talk to Me. Then You Can Leave

By Dan Alexander
Seacoast Current
Seacoast Current
 8 days ago
A rude customer on Wednesday pushed the owner of a longtime Seacoast restaurant to post a sign telling customers to ask for him if they have a problem with the service. It's been a long summer for the service industry which has been found itself short staffed while trying to take advantage of their busiest season. It's also resulted in some customers yelling at staff because of slow service and mistakes which has everyone on edge.

