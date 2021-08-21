Cancel
48 Ayers Rd

cheyennehomestore.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImpressive single-level, open concept new construction home w/ unobstructed views. Designer home w/ 2 car garage&oversized outbuilding w/ concrete floors. Split bedroom layout w/ master suite on a private wing. Bright open space that brings natural light, Gourmet kitchen with Z line range&hood, granite counters, custom cabinetry, large island, designer backsplash&hidden pantry. Main floor laundry within an oversized mudroom. Large master suite, w/ stunning 5 piece master bath&walk-in closet. All on 6 acres.

www.cheyennehomestore.com

Cheyenne, WYcheyennehomestore.com

300 E Prosser Rd

$92,500 STATUS: Active ON SITE: 1 days MLS #: 83413. WOW! This beautiful home is finely upgraded, from the solid surface flooring to the fully tiled bathrooms, new kitchen, and more! Open, split bedroom floor plan with covered deck allows room for everyone to spread out and privacy for the owners suite- complete with walk-in closet and spa like shower! Spacious kitchen with ample counter space, updated appliances and cabinets, extra storage in the laundry room, spacious bedrooms, comfortable lot with off street parking. Shed is included!
MLScheyennehomestore.com

7814 Kepler Dr

Immaculate custom built one-of-a-kind home situated on 5.25 acres surrounded with established trees and a beautiful water feature for that peaceful retreat feeling yet only minutes from city limits. Over 6,000 sq feet, with windows galore, high ceilings throughout, gorgeous wood floors, wood trim, solid wood core doors, tile, granite, lovely brick wall accents, 3 living rooms areas, 2 cozy fireplaces, lovely main floor office. Resort master suite, see addendum for more additional information.
MLScheyennehomestore.com

3840 Road 207

This property is set up perfectly to run a few cows, your horses or your kids' 4-H projects! The home is perfect for entertaining, with a massive living room, full formal dining room, large kitchen and breakfast nook opening to the covered deck. 2 master suites! The barn has 6 stalls/runs, a 12x12 tack room and the hay-shed is right beside it. There is a 150x250 arena, a round pen and the property is cross fenced with 3 pastures. RV parking! Hundreds of established trees! Get ahold of me for more specs!
Real Estatecheyennehomestore.com

306 Pleasant Valley

This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It has a updated kitchen, newer appliances, and updated flooring in the living room and kitchen. Call to schedule an appointment. Listing courtesy of Platinum Real Estate. © 2021 Cheyenne MLS. Information Deemed Reliable but Not Guaranteed by the Cheyenne MLS. Real estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this firm are marked with the IDX logo and includes the name of the listing brokers.
MLScheyennehomestore.com

4211 Rogers Ave

Tons of potential, this property ready to be transformed into your ideal home. Great investment opportunity for someone who can bring this home up to its full optential. Listing courtesy of #1 Properties. © 2021 Cheyenne MLS. Information Deemed Reliable but Not Guaranteed by the Cheyenne MLS. Real estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this firm are marked with the IDX logo and includes the name of the listing brokers.
MLScheyennehomestore.com

3901 Ridge Rd , #49

This lovely home allows for a simplified lifestyle in Cheyenne's only 55 and Older Community! Perfect home for those who want to "snow bird" or just looking for easy living year round. This 2012 home has many upgraded and custom designed features: covered porch with skylight, enclosed storage under both decks for additional storage, full plastic ground barrier, insulated skirting, rain gutters, motion detector lighting, upgraded carpet, grab bars for baths. Located close to shopping. Call us to see asap!
Florence, SCSCNow

3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $379,000

Beautifully renovated home located in coveted Forrest Hills! Kitchen area is open to sunroom and wet bar with so much natural light along with an elegant formal dining room with built-ins. Enjoy the den with gas fireplace and more built-ins all with beautiful hardwood floors. The extended master suite offers gracious closet space and a luxury bath with tile shower and double vanities. Enjoy your quiet space of a work-out room and 2nd den or office this space adds an additional 386 SF!! Heavily landscaped front and back yards with plenty of parking space on side carport with extra storage and even more parking for your guest in front of home. For the pet lovers, the side and back yard has pet turf just simply sweep off and never needs cutting.
Winthrop Harbor, ILKenosha News.com

3 Bedroom Home in Winthrop Harbor - $344,900

WELCOME TO WALNUT HILL!! PROPOSED NEW CONSTRUCTION BY REPUTABLE SMITH BUILDERS - Can't find what you are looking for out there? Why not consider building? We have MANY Floor Plans to Choose From or you can Bring Your Own!! Choose a Great Room with Open Atmosphere to the Kitchen & Dining Areas. Master Suite with Luxurious Master Bath and Walk-In Closet. Split Plan with Master on One Side and 2 More Bedrooms and 1 More Full Bath on the other side. PLUS a 2 Car Attached Garage!! Living Room highlighted by Vaulted Ceilings, and Gleaming Hardwood Floors throughout! Gourmet Kitchen with Island includes Trendy Fixtures, Granite Countertops, Ceramic Backsplash and Stainless Steel Appliances! Beautiful White Trim Package with Raised 6 Panel Doors (Oak also available). Laundry Room Features Washer & Dryer with Fiberglass Laundry Tub! Spacious Backyard with Final Grade & Seed. Still time to Pick your own Color scheme!! Craftsman 2x6 Construction with House Wrap. R21 Insulation on Walls, and R49 in the Ceilings/Attic!! Maintenance Free Vinyl Siding too! Vinyl Thermal Pane Low E Windows & Patio Door! Deck also Included!! Concrete Driveway, Concrete Stoop & Sidewalk to Drive! Furnace is 90% Efficient as well as Hot Water Heater! Upgraded Light Fixtures throughout! Deck Included! Architectural 30 Year Shingled Roof along with Aluminum Soffit & Fascia and Aluminum Gutters & Downspouts!! Electronic Garage Door Opener! One Year Builder Warranty also included! Plus we have other Lots to choose from!! Contact the Listing Agent for Details! Too many inclusions to list!! See attached Spec Sheet. You can't beat this deal!! Why buy old when you can have EVERYTHING NEW NEW NEW!!! You won't have to do anything to your home for years to come, so pack your bags!! Approximately 5 Months from Contract Signing to Occupancy and Maybe Sooner!
MLScheyennehomestore.com

1010 Pole Mtn Rd

Beautiful 2 story original owner home on 4.16 acres. Main floor Master and Laundry, Hard wood floors, Sprinkler System, Large Wet Bar and Pool Table. Three bedrooms and a full bath on Upper Level. Possible 5th bedroom framed and ready in basement. Located in McCormick Jr. High and Central High Triad. Priced right and ready to welcome new family !!!
Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

133 S Oakwood St

Darling ranch situated on a private cul-de-sac lot and complete with a versatile floor plan, lovely living room or formal dining room with pergo hardwood flooring, neutral decor, trayed ceiling, crown molding, and built-in speakers, informal dining room with tile flooring and chair rail molding, light and bright kitchen with tile flooring, tile back splash, granite counter tops, island, and fully appliance. Right of the kitchen is the convenient laundry room with sink and cabinet space. You will love spending quality time with your family and friends in this warm and inviting family room with built-in bookshelves, two ceiling fans with remote controls, plantation shutters, and fireplace with brick surround. Spend peaceful nights in this main floor master suite with carpeting large window to bring in the natural light, window seat, plantation shutters, ceiling fan, crown molding, walk-in closet, and private bathroom with granite vanity and separate shower. The finished basement rec room is the perfect space for your favorite game table. This lower level also features a half bathroom and huge storage room with shelving and wash sink. This home also features a three car sideload garage and fenced yard with lush landscaping! Welcome Home!
MLScheyennehomestore.com

1829 Cheshire Dr

This is one to see!! 2 master beds with bathrooms, 2 Laundry rooms, Updates throughout including kitchen, baths, new carpets, and paint. Storage galore. Meticulous large backyard is beautiful. Listing courtesy of #1 Properties. © 2021 Cheyenne MLS. Information Deemed Reliable but Not Guaranteed by the Cheyenne MLS. Real estate...
Cheyenne, WYcheyennehomestore.com

1808 Edgewater Ave

$260,000 STATUS: Active ON SITE: TODAY MLS #: 83407. Immaculate and fully remodeled home with a garage on a corner lot! Kitchen has been beautifully redone with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances with a brushed satin finish for a luxurious feel. New carpet throughout. New interior and exterior paint. The backyard is fully fenced with a patio perfect for summer nights. The home has central AC and a new washer and dryer set is included. There is walk in closets in both bedrooms. Perfect central location! This is the one you've been waiting for.
MLScheyennehomestore.com

611 Gopp Ct

3 bedroom, 2 bath main floor living with large fenced backyard. Property being sold "AS-IS, WHERE-IS". All electrical updated. Newer hot water heater. Crawl space, NO basement. Listing courtesy of Kuzma Success Realty. © 2021 Cheyenne MLS. Information Deemed Reliable but Not Guaranteed by the Cheyenne MLS. Real estate listings...
MLScheyennehomestore.com

3527 Hynds Blvd

Regency Club Estates condo that is sure to impress! Hardwood floors, granite counter tops, unique ceiling designs, iron staircase spindles and care free living. This condo can feel like rustic Wyoming or a sophisticated abode depending on your style. Private patio space and a park-like court yard. 1 car garage for parking or storage. Would also make the perfect rental or VRBO. Close to downtown, FE Warren AFB and parks.
Real Estatecheyennehomestore.com

3221 Dey Ave

Here's a one of a kind opportunity! This stately historic home was designed by William Dubois in 1940 for the 20th Governor of Wyoming, Arthur Crane! It's been preserved in many areas with several relevant updates in the bathrooms and kitchen. The home sits on three city lots with alley access and a two-car detached garage. A must see!
MLScheyennehomestore.com

6003 Crow Rd

Pour on the Charm in this Gorgeous Candlewood Townhome! Excellent location! Close to Greenways, Entertainment, Parks and the Dell Range Shopping District! Immaculately kept with gleaming hardwood flooring! Gourmet kitchen with updated stainless appliances and custom stainless sink! Open dining and living spaces are perfect for gatherings! Huge master suite with ensuite bath including tile surrounded jetted tub and oversized shower! Walk-in closet! Super low maintenance Xeriscape! Central A/C!
Cedar Lake, INNWI.com

4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Lake - $494,097

Home Will Be Completed 01/2022. *Across from the Gates of St. John (ST. JOHN with Cedar Lake Address). *The energy saving SIERRA Offers 9 FT CEILING, FULL BASEMENT & 3 CAR GARAGE. **Kitchen: 42 Inch Maple Cabinets, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, Under-Mount Sink, STAINLESS STEEL Refrigerator-Stove-Dishwasher-Microwave. **Main Bedroom: Full Bath (Separate Soaking Tub/Separate Shower w/ Frameless Door), Walk-In Closet. **HARDWOOD Laminate Floors: Foyer-Kitchen-Dining Room-Great Room-Powder Room-Garage Entry Room. **CERAMIC: 2 Baths & Laundry Rm. **Features: Dining Rm with Tray Ceiling, Main Floor Finished Laundry Room, Custom Color Paint Package, Concrete Driveway, 50 Gal Hot Water Heater, Architectural Roof Shingles, 12 x 12 Patio, 92% Efficient Furnace, High Efficiency A/C, Basement Egress Window w/ Ladder, Rough-In Plumbing/Ejector Pit in Basement, Garage: Service Door, Door Opener. *Front Yard Sod-Bushes-Mulch-2 Trees. *Customer Care Program, 10 Year Structural Transf Warr. *Hanover Schools.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

217 Felton Road

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!! Welcome home to this Stylish & Sophisticated 3 level, 3 BR, 2.5 BA Split Level in desirable Waterford! Gracious Living Room drenched in Natural Light adjoins a Beautiful Dining Rm w/new Chandelier. Updated Kitchen w/rich 42' cabinets , Corian Countertops & Stainless Steel & Black Appls does not disappoint. Primary Bedroom is generous in size with 2 closets, windows, rattan & blackout shades, & a beautifully renovated en Suite Full Bath. Bedrooms 2 & 3 are also spacious with great light & ample closets. The bonus hall bath w/tub/shower combo just had a beautiful "refresh" as well. Finished walk out lower level boasts a great room for entertainment, office space or even room for an additional bedroom if needed. There are lots of windows, beautiful rattan blinds and an adjoining Utility/Laundry Room that has plenty of room for storage, workbench, and convenient access to the attached carport. No getting caught in the rain! Front Loading Washer and Dryer and convenient half bath complete the space.New Architectural Shingle Roof - 2015, New LL carpet 7/13, New Fence 2013, New HWD Floor installed in Kitchen & All HWD floors refinished -2013, New Tile Floor in Storage Area 2013, Master Bath Total Reno 2013, Whole House Painted 8/21, New Lighting & Hall Bath Reno 8/21. This house sparkles!! All ready for it's next owner! Shed conveys As Is.
Kernersville, NCgreensboro.com

4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $525,000

Almost NEW 2020 off Hopkins Rd. Immaculately maintained with stylish finishes throughout. Open concept living. Primary on the main with luxurious bath and extra-large closet with built-ins. Two other main level bedrooms are separated by the open great room, dining room and kitchen. Gorgeous white kitchen with quartz countertop and large sit down island, stainless steel hood and appliances and breakfast area. Large bonus room or 4th bedroom with full bath are privately located upstairs. Walk-in attic floored storage. Partially fenced in yard surrounds the screened in porch and patio with private backyard. Cul-de-sac location.
MLScheyennehomestore.com

1236 Marie Ln

Fabulous two story home in the Pointe! This home features 4 bedrooms upstairs with a formal dining and den on the main level. Flex room off the master bathroom gives you options for another office, workout room, reading nook or even a nursery. The basement is fully finished with a huge family room, wet bar and additional bedroom/bathroom. Features a spacious deck off the main floor and a walkout basement with patio below. Don't miss the giant hidden pantry next to the refrigerator in the kitchen!

Comments / 0

