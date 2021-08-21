48 Ayers Rd

Darling ranch situated on a private cul-de-sac lot and complete with a versatile floor plan, lovely living room or formal dining room with pergo hardwood flooring, neutral decor, trayed ceiling, crown molding, and built-in speakers, informal dining room with tile flooring and chair rail molding, light and bright kitchen with tile flooring, tile back splash, granite counter tops, island, and fully appliance. Right of the kitchen is the convenient laundry room with sink and cabinet space. You will love spending quality time with your family and friends in this warm and inviting family room with built-in bookshelves, two ceiling fans with remote controls, plantation shutters, and fireplace with brick surround. Spend peaceful nights in this main floor master suite with carpeting large window to bring in the natural light, window seat, plantation shutters, ceiling fan, crown molding, walk-in closet, and private bathroom with granite vanity and separate shower. The finished basement rec room is the perfect space for your favorite game table. This lower level also features a half bathroom and huge storage room with shelving and wash sink. This home also features a three car sideload garage and fenced yard with lush landscaping! Welcome Home!
