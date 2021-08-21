Cancel
Saint Louis, MO

Editorial: GOP's silence at congressman's comments about would-be bomber speaks volumes

By the Editorial Board
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 7 days ago

On Thursday, a North Carolina man drove a truck onto a sidewalk outside the Library of Congress, demanding to meet with President Joe Biden, ranting about a “revolution” and claiming he had explosives. After the man was arrested, Rep. Mo Brooks — the Alabama Republican who helped stoke the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol — issued a statement appearing to offer empathy to the suspect, expressing understanding at “citizenry anger directed at dictatorial Socialism.”

