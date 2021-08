This property is set up perfectly to run a few cows, your horses or your kids' 4-H projects! The home is perfect for entertaining, with a massive living room, full formal dining room, large kitchen and breakfast nook opening to the covered deck. 2 master suites! The barn has 6 stalls/runs, a 12x12 tack room and the hay-shed is right beside it. There is a 150x250 arena, a round pen and the property is cross fenced with 3 pastures. RV parking! Hundreds of established trees! Get ahold of me for more specs!