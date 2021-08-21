Carmelo Anthony Explains Why He Connected So Deeply With LeBron James: "We Just Felt Like We’re From Similar Backgrounds, Similar Home, Broken Family, Grown Up In The Hood."
Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James are two of the best friends in the NBA. Their friendship started when they were teenagers, and nothing has changed since that moment. Melo and Bron were always pitted against each other, given their status as promising prospects, but the pair were always very close.fadeawayworld.net
