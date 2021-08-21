Sorrento Valley Firm Buys Chula Vista Industrial Property Near I-5 for $6 Million

995 Bay Blvd., in Chula Vista. Photo credit: Courtesy, Marcus & Millichap

A large multi-tenant industrial property in Chula Vista has been sold by an indivdiual trust for $6 million, according to a commercial real estate firm.

Ben Tashakorian and Ali Valiahdi, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s San Diego Del Mar office, listed the 31,302 square-foot property on behalf of the seller.

They also represented the buyer, KA Enterprises of Sorrento Valley.

The building, at 995 Bay Blvd., is located across from the site of the Chula Vista Bayfront Master Plan, just west of Interstate 5.

According to Marcus & Millichap, the buyer was drawn to the site because of the increased demand in the Chula Vista industrial submarket and limited supply available west of the freeway.

