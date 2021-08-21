Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chula Vista, CA

Sorrento Valley Firm Buys Chula Vista Industrial Property Near I-5 for $6 Million

By Editor
Posted by 
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LSq7q_0bYu4aZX00
995 Bay Blvd., in Chula Vista. Photo credit: Courtesy, Marcus & Millichap

A large multi-tenant industrial property in Chula Vista has been sold by an indivdiual trust for $6 million, according to a commercial real estate firm.

Ben Tashakorian and Ali Valiahdi, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s San Diego Del Mar office, listed the 31,302 square-foot property on behalf of the seller.

They also represented the buyer, KA Enterprises of Sorrento Valley.

The building, at 995 Bay Blvd., is located across from the site of the Chula Vista Bayfront Master Plan, just west of Interstate 5.

According to Marcus & Millichap, the buyer was drawn to the site because of the increased demand in the Chula Vista industrial submarket and limited supply available west of the freeway.

Marcus & Millichap specializes in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Chula Vista, CA
Real Estate
San Diego, CA
Business
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
City
Chula Vista, CA
City
Del Mar, CA
Chula Vista, CA
Business
San Diego, CA
Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 5#Commercial Real Estate#Industrial Property#Indivdiual Trust#Marcus Millichap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy