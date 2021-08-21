Man charged with shooting security guard at Memphis gas station

Memphis Police arrested and charged a man with shooting a security guard overnight.

Officers were called to the scene in the 3200 block of Millbranch Road about 1:00 a.m. They found the security guard shot. He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Investigators said the suspect, 56-year-old Darryle Tate, was still at the scene and taken into custody. They said Tate had been asked to leave the property, and he and the guard argued before Tate shot the guard.

Tate is charged with attempted second-degree murder and employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony.