Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Turkmenistan lauds its first Olympic medalist

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BKvT2_0bYu4OAv00
Weighlifting Turkmenistan (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Turkmenistan lauded its first Olympic medal winner at a lavish ceremony on Saturday where she was showered with gifts.

Weightlifter Polina Guryeva, 21, lifted a total 217 kilograms in the 59-kilogram category at the Tokyo Games. It was the first Olympic medal for the gas-rich Central Asian country since it won independence in the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union

Turkmenistan's authoritarian president, Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, who is a fan of sports, has presented Guryeva with an apartment, a luxury sports utility vehicle and $50,000 in cash.

Berdymukhamedov's son, Serdar, who was recently promoted to deputy prime minister in charge of economic and financial issues, handed over the gifts to the weightlifter during the ceremony in the capital of Ashgabat.

He read the president's address, saying that Guryeva's medal helped “increase glory, prestige and authority of the sovereign homeland” and was a “source of immense pride for the entire people.”

The Olympic winner, speaking before a large audience of athletes and government officials, said that she dedicated her medal “to the Turkmen people and the country's president in honor of the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan's independence.”

The ceremony ended with women in national costumes showering Guryeva's new vehicle with flour, in line with a traditional belief that it helps provide longevity, and burnt a herb called harmala to spook evil spirits.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

225K+
Followers
104K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Turkmenistan#Lauds#Central Asian#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Sportsthewestsidegazette.com

Three-Year Olympic Cycle Will Be Tricky: India’s First Individual Gold Medalist

MUMBAI, India — Former champion shooter and India’s debutant for individual Olympic gold medal, Abhinav Bindra, has exhibited mixed emotion’s towards India’s three-year course to Paris Olympics in 2024. He said the recent performances were not like anything ever seen before, but a shortened cycle between Tokyo and Paris Games...
Worldprimenewsghana.com

Hundreds throng KIA to welcome Ghana’s Olympic bronze medalist

Hundreds of supporters thronged the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) on Friday night to receive Ghana's sole Bronze medalist at the 2020 Olympic Games, Samuel Takyi and other members of the team in grand style. The contingent including two boxers, Shakul Samed, Sulemana Tettey, Coach Ofori Asare and other technical members...
Worldeturbonews.com

Turkmenistan opens its airspace for Afghanistan evacuation flights

In this situation, fulfilling its international commitments, including those arising from international humanitarian law, Turkmenistan will provide its airspace for the carriage of these persons by the planes of foreign states. On August 15, Taliban entered Kabul and established full control over city. Western countries are evacuating their nationals from...
SportsPosted by
BET

Sha’Carri Richardson To Face Medalists After Tokyo Olympics Ban

Following her suspension from this year’s Tokyo Olympics, U.S. track star Sha’Carri Richardson is making her return to the track for a professional race. Next weekend (August 20-21), the 46th annual Prefontaine Classic will take place at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field. Richardson, 21, will compete against Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Shericka Jackson in the women’s 100-meter sprint.
Combat Sportsteamusa.org

Gray, Gilman to compete at 2021 Worlds in Oslo, with eight Olympic medalists now committed; Steveson is the only medalist not yet decided

Olympic silver medalist Adeline Gray and Olympic bronze medalist Thomas Gilman with their Olympic medals in Tokyo. Photos by John Sachs, Tech-Fall.com. Two more Olympic wrestling medalists from the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, have notified USA Wrestling that they will accept their position on the U.S. World Team that will compete at the 2021 Senior World Championships in Oslo, Norway, October 2-10. According to the 2021 World Team Selection Procedures, “The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Medalist, if competing at the same weight class, will receive the automatic selection to the 2021 World Team at that same weight.”
Afghanistantheedgemarkets.com

Malaysia condemns Kabul airport terror attacks

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 27): Malaysia strongly condemns the terror attacks in the vicinity of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan on Thursday, which resulted in the loss of many innocent lives and injuries to many others. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement today, said the attacks would...
WorldThe Independent

Guarding the toppled statue of a loathed dictator

Swaddled in straw on the dirt floor of a stable, the once omnipotent dictator lies helpless on his back. His face specked with bird droppings, he stares blankly at the sagging roof, a final indignity for a leader whose all-seeing eyes held millions in terrified thrall for four decades. Enver...
SportsAllOutdoor.com

2021 Tokyo Olympic Medalists Lauded by Federal Ammunition

Team USA took home the lion’s share of Gold Medals and overall medals awarded at this year’s 2021 Olympics hosted in Tokyo, Japan. Our country’s shooting teams, sponsored by Federal Ammunition, have been officially congratulated via a press release from Federal Ammunition released on August 11th. Olympic shooters like Vincent Hancock, and Kayle Browning all won medals in their respective events and even scored some Gold medals for Team USA in the process.
Sportsvidanewspaper.com

Three-Year Olympic Cycle Will Be Tricky: India’s First Individual Gold Medalist

MUMBAI, India — Former champion shooter and India’s debutant for individual Olympic gold medal, Abhinav Bindra, has exhibited mixed emotion’s towards India’s three-year course to Paris Olympics in 2024. He said the recent performances were not like anything ever seen before, but a shortened cycle between Tokyo and Paris Games...

Comments / 0

Community Policy