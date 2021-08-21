Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Kai Havertz Makes Chelsea & Timo Werner Admission for 2021/22 Campaign

By Matt Debono
Posted by 
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 7 days ago

Kai Havertz is hoping for a quicker start to life at Chelsea this season after a slow beginning to his Blues career last year.

The 22-year-old arrived in west London last summer for a fee in excess of £70 million from Bayer Leverkusen and had to adapt to a new team, country and culture during a global pandemic.

Havertz eventually found his feet and rhythm as the season progressed, which saw him contract Covid-19 in 2020 and have the manager, Frank Lampard, who brought him in be fired and replaced for Thomas Tuchel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WagEt_0bYu4Hzq00
Sipa USA

He went from strength to strength and fired Chelsea to their second European Cup, scoring the only and decisive goal in Porto to beat Manchester City 1-0 in the Champions League final in May.

Now Havertz is hoping for a better season throughout in the Premier League, along with his Germany compatriot Timo Werner.

What Kai Havertz said

"I hope so (laughs)!" Havertz told BILD on if England will be easier for him and Werner for their second season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nbM4V_0bYu4Hzq00
Sipa USA

"It wasn't a really good start for either of us. In the meantime we feel completely at ease, we have got used to football, the way of life, the people.

"Hopefully, after such a year of pandemic and difficult circumstances, things will now be easier. The return of the fans alone is fantastic, it creates a completely different spirit and is one of the main reasons why I wanted to go to England."

What else did he say?

Havertz also spoke about Chelsea's new club-record signing Romelu Lukaku.

He added: "Romelu is a great striker. He has proven what he is capable of, including most recently at the European Championships. He's a reinforcement for every club in the world, I'm happy when I can serve him with passports."

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
261
Followers
2K+
Post
200K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Timo Werner
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Kai Havertz
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Thomas Tuchel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#European Cup#Bayer Leverkusen#The Premier League#Bild#Romelu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

A spot in Chelsea’s starting XI could come down to Werner vs Havertz

Frank Lampard may not be the manager at Chelsea anymore, but he undoubtedly left his mark at the club. The transfer ban period in which Lampard navigated saw the young stars break through in abundance. Perhaps more importantly though, the Blues used that time to begin ridding the squad of fringe players. Individuals such as Pedro and Willian departed, freeing up space in the side for new, exciting players like Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz. This, for lack of a better term, ‘cleansing’ of the depth chart allowed Chelsea to focus its efforts on purchasing world class talent.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Kai Havertz 'Happy' to Welcome Romelu Lukaku Back to Chelsea

Kai Havertz has heaped praise on Chelsea newboy Romelu Lukaku and admitted that he is 'happy' to welcome the Belgian back to Stamford Bridge. The forward joined in a club record fee, overtaking the record fee that Chelsea spent to bring Havertz in last summer. Speaking to BILD Sport, Havertz...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Chelsea hold on for a point at Liverpool despite playing second half with 10 men after Reece James was sent off for handball on the line... with Mo Salah converting the resulting penalty following Kai Havertz's sublime header

Underneath his black baseball cap, you could see the fire and pride burning in Thomas Tuchel’s eyes. An absorbing evening had ended with Chelsea and Liverpool sharing a point but the satisfaction was all for Tuchel. His players would soon scuttle down to the Anfield Road End, where their supporters...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea: Mohamed Salah penalty equalises Kai Havertz header at Anfield

Chelsea frustrated Liverpool in a fast and furious Anfield encounter to claim a hard-earned point despite being reduced to 10 men after Reece James' first-half sending-off. In the battle between two Premier League superpowers who are fully expected to contest the title this season, Liverpool pressed frantically throughout, but the Champions League holders were superbly organised and will ultimately be satisfied with the draw.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

LIVE: Liverpool vs Chelsea - Mo Salah equalises from the spot for Reds after Reece James was SENT OFF for handball on the line, following Kai Havertz's sublime header

Kai Havertz's sublime header was cancelled out by Mohamed Salah's late first-half penalty as Liverpool and Chelsea were forced to share the spoils at Anfield. The European champions took the lead after weathering a storm from the hosts, with Germany international Havertz looping a smart header from Reece James' corner over Alisson and into the far corner.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel: Lukaku arrival will be good for Werner

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel insists Romelu Lukaku's arrival will be good for Timo Werner. Tuchel insists Werner is still very much in his plans. And contrary to popular belief, Tuchel says Lukaku's signing will actually HELP Werner reach his full potential in the capital. Speaking after Chelsea's 3-0 opening day...
SoccerFOX Sports

Italian club Roma signs forward Tammy Abraham from Chelsea

ROME (AP) — Italian club Roma signed forward Tammy Abraham from Chelsea for 40 million euros ($47 million) on Tuesday. Abraham replaces Edin Džeko, who moved to Serie A champion Inter Milan last week. “You can sense when a club really wants you — and Roma made their interest clear...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Thomas Tuchel admits 'trouble scoring goals' forced Chelsea into Romelu Lukaku signing as Blues boss urges Timo Werner and Co to match the new £98m striker after Inter Milan move

Thomas Tuchel challenged Timo Werner and Chelsea’s other goal-shy strikers to match Romelu Lukaku if they want to be part of his title chase. The German coach aims to start his £98million signing in next weekend’s London derby at Arsenal. Lukaku missed his side’s emphatic opening-day victory as he is isolating following his move from Inter Milan.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Thomas Tuchel Makes Chelsea Admission Following Encouraging Pre-Season

Thomas Tuchel believes that Chelsea are the best team he's ever worked with in his managerial career. The German boss has led an incredible revolution since his arrival to Stamford Bridge in January, as he turned the ship around in west London by driving his side to Champions League glory and a top-four Premier League finish last term.

Comments / 0

Community Policy