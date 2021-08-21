Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Hurricane Grace hits Mexico's Gulf coast, dissipates; 8 dead

By FÉLIX MÁRQUEZ and FABIOLA SÁNCHEZ
Posted by 
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bLUPs_0bYu2YXh00

VERACRUZ, Mexico — (AP) — Hurricane Grace swept onto Mexico's Gulf coast as a major Category 3 storm and moved inland Saturday, drenching coastal and inland areas in its second landfall in the country in two days. At least eight people died, authorities said.

The storm had lost power while crossing over the Yucatan Peninsula on Thursday, swirling through Mexico's main tourist strip, but it rapidly drew strength from the relatively warm Gulf of Mexico before reaching the Mexican coast again late Friday.

At least eight people, including children, died and three were missing after mudslides and flooding, said Cuitláhuac García, governor of Mexico's Veracruz state. García said 330,000 people lost power in the storm but it was gradually being restored.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Grace quickly weakened to a tropical storm as it churned over mountainous areas in central Mexico east of Mexico City and then dissipated at midafternoon.

The storm caused rivers to overflow and landslides in places and some evacuations were needed, Veracruz authorities said.

In the coastal town of Tecolutla, Esteban Dominguez examined the wreckage of his home. He said the family home had withstood a previous hurricane, but this time the walls couldn't stand up to the battering.

“The night was shocking, very shocking, and worrying because it went so beyond normal,” Dominguez said.

Hours before nearing shore on Friday, Grace caused strong winds, high waves and rain in the Veracruz communities of Tuxpan, Poza Rica, Xalapa and Veracruz city as well as in coastal towns in the states of Tabasco and Tamaulipas, Mexico's meteorological agency said.

Fishermen pulled their boats out of the water and carried them inside harbors to prevent damage as the storm's leading edge whipped at the coast. Merchants boarded up the windows of their businesses to protect them.

The hurricane hit early Thursday near Tulum, a Yucatan resort town famed for its Mayan ruins. Some families passed harrowing hours sheltering from cracking trees and flying debris.

___

Associated Press writer Felix Marquez reported this story in Veracruz and AP writer Fabiola Sanchez reported from Tulum.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
59K+
Followers
61K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gulf Coast#Hurricanes#Extreme Weather#Mexican#Mayan#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Place
Mexico City
Related
EnvironmentWNYT

A Look At Hurricane Ida's Path Toward Gulf Coast

Hurricane Ida is continuing to head toward the Gulf Coast. As of this morning, the storm is a category-one hurricane. Maximum wind gusts are reaching 100 mph. The storm looks like it will reach shore tomorrow, August 29th. It would be exactly 16 years to the day since Hurricane Katrina also hit the Gulf Coast.
Environmentplasticstoday.com

Hurricane Ida Barrels toward Gulf Coast

There have been some glimmers of hope that resin supply would pick up and prices would begin to decline, as noted in our Weekly Resin Report, but there was always the caveat of another disruptive event coming along. Enter Hurricane Ida. At the time of writing, “hurricane-force winds are expected...
Florida Stateclick orlando

Central Florida power crews to help restoration efforts after Hurricane Ida

ORLANDO, Fla. – As all eyes are on Hurricane Ida, utility crews from Florida are preparing to head out and help with power restoration efforts after the storm. Amy Zubaly, the executive director of the Florida Municipal Electric Association, said several public utilities are sending crews to Louisiana, including from Central Florida.
EnvironmentVox

Hurricane Ida could ravage the Covid-strained Gulf Coast

Hurricane season brings a unique set of difficulties for the East Coast, and particularly the South. Like other natural disasters, hurricanes can lay bare inadequate infrastructure, political ineptitude, and stark racial and economic inequalities. For residents of the Gulf Coast region, Hurricane Ida comes 16 years — to the day — after Hurricane Katrina and its devastating aftermath killed more than 1,800 people.
Louisiana Statespectrumlocalnews.com

Hurricane Ida approaches the Louisiana coast

Hurricane Ida rapidly intensified Saturday night and its top sustained winds have climbed to 150 mph. It will make landfall today in Louisiana as a devastating hurricane, and conditions are already worsening this morning. The hurricane may strengthen a little more over the northern Gulf of Mexico before landfall along...

Comments / 0

Community Policy