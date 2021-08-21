R Madhavan calls himself a 'blessed father'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 21 (ANI): Actor R Madhavan on Saturday penned a heartfelt post for his son Vedaant on his 16th birthday. Taking to Instagram, Madhavan wrote, "Thank you for beating me at almost everything I am good at and making me jealous yet, my heart swell with pride. I have to learn so much from you my boy. As you step into the threshold of manhood, I want to wish you a very happy 16th birthday and hope and pray that you're able to make this world a better place than we are able to give to you. I'm a blessed father."Alongside the praises, Madhavan uploaded a picture of him sharing smiles with his son. In the image, Madhavan sported a light blue shirt with jeans, Vedaant wore a black T-shirt.