Gambling

Gulfstream Park Results Saturday

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 8 days ago

1st_$21,000, mdn cl, 3YO up F&M, 5f, tf., clear. Off 12:24. Time 0:57.60. Firm. Scratched_Shared Mischief, Driving Wind, Fabiola Princess, Love Dance Salsa, Royal Winds. Also Ran_Treasured Nikky, Shouldaknownbetter, Rain of Blessing, Commission, Five K Kitten, Bordeaux Legacy, Rubyinthestars, Central Park Girl. $1 Exacta (1-11) paid $8.40. Quinella (1-11) paid $12.00. $0.1 Superfecta (1-11-2-5) paid $6.61. $0.5 Trifecta (1-11-2) paid $16.15.

#Gulfstream Park#Central Park#F M#Bordeaux Legacy#Equibase Company Llc
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Prairie Meadows Results Saturday August 14th, 2021

10th-$20,500, Maiden Claiming, 2-Year-Olds , Five Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 22.810, 46.770, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 59.710. Winner: CH C, 2, by Brody's Cause-Pretty in Platinum. Scratched: Blame the Devil. HorseWgtPPStrt3/163/8StrchFinJockeyOdds. Not Accredited119411-hd1-hd1-21-3A. Birzer1.40. Win for Fun119133-43-63-52-¾W. De La Cruz2.10. Barlows Pride119822-22-hd2-½3-2¼K. Roman14.30. Friendly Foe114265-½6-½5-hd4-noC. Fletcher59.70. Our Cornerstone119656-1½5-34-½5-2½A. Pusac28.00. Bali...
SportsPasadena Star-News

Breaking down the Pacific Classic at Del Mar and more

It seems like more mail comes in after a big race than at any other time, with fans commenting on the outcome and pointing out what they liked and didn’t like about the end result. This year’s Pacific Classic was won by Tripoli, ridden by the unheralded Tiago Pereira. Most...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

Monmouth Park Results Sunday

1st_$21,050, mdn cl, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi, tf., clear. Off 12:17. Time 1:42.80. Firm. Scratched_Super Houdini. Also Ran_Perpetual Change, Powerful Point, Moment of Stardom, Giovane's Promise, Itsmyluckysummer, City Cat, Chirulo. $1 Exacta (6-8) paid $33.90. $0.1 Superfecta (6-8-7-9) paid $33.44. $0.5 Trifecta (6-8-7) paid $44.05. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC,...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Mountaineer Park, Combined

1st_$11,300, cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f, cloudy. Off 7:02. Time 1:14.74. Fast. Scratched_Dream On Gorgeous, Gerry Lynn, Neversaynoletsgo. Also Ran_Lil Sweetheart, Special Blue, Fleeting Kitty, Awesome Evil, Coach Machen, Sweepeno. Perfecta (3-9) paid $173.40. $1 Superfecta (3-9-7-11) paid $3,387.40. $1 Trifecta (3-9-7) paid $532.80. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Hastings Park

1st_$9,588, cl, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi, showers. Off 5:02. Time 1:45.39. Sloppy. Also Ran_Zen Baby, Mori Girl. Triactor (5-4-3) paid $36.50. Exactor (5-4) paid $13.80. TOT $445,000. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

Canterbury Park Results Combined Wednesday

1st_$34,000, , 3YO up, 6f, cloudy. Off 5:12. Time 1:08.27. Fast. Scratched_Don't Forget. Also Ran_Keller's Gold. $1 Exacta (5-2) paid $6.00. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved. 2nd_$20,000, , 3YO up, 1mi, tf., cloudy. 5 (5) Noble Pursuit (K.Lopez)7.403.603.00. 2 (2) Kinetic Swagger (L.Wade)3.202.40. 1 (1) Shakes Creek...
Sportsthepressboxlts.com

Saratoga Barn Notes: Dynamic One Will Need to Be Dynamic to Be #1 in Saturday’s Travers Stakes

(Dynamic One / Coady Photography) Ten years ago, owner Mike Repole tasted elite success at Saratoga Race Course when his talented dark bay colt Stay Thirsty captured the Grade 1 Travers by 1 ¼ lengths, defeating that year’s respective Preakness and Belmont winners Shackleford and Ruler On Ice. Now, Repole will be accompanied by owners St. Elias Stable and Phipps Stable as they join forces with stakes-winner Dynamic One for Saturday’s Grade 1, $1.25 million Runhappy Travers.
Del Mar, CAWhittier Daily News

Flavien Prat, Going Global rally to win Del Mar Oaks

DEL MAR >> Flavien Prat, the meet’s leading jockey who’s seeking his third consecutive Del Mar riding title, made it three consecutive stakes victories Saturday by rallying with Going Global, the 7-5 favorite, for a one-length victory in the $300,000 Grade I Del Mar Oaks. Going Global, trained by Philip...
Del Mar, CAOCRegister

Del Mar horse racing consensus picks for Saturday Aug. 21

The consensus box of picks comes from handicappers Bob Mieszerski, Art Wilson, Terry Turrell and Eddie Wilson. Here are the picks for Saturday Aug. 21 for horse racing at Del Mar. Trouble viewing on mobile device? See consensus picks. Enjoy the consensus horse racing picks online? Subscribe.
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Odds, horse-by-horse analysis for 2021 Travers Stakes

Michael “The Wizard” Kipness has been a professional horse racing handicapper since 1987 and has been featured in The New York Times. From Saratoga Race Course, the Las Vegas resident (@WizardPicks) analyzes the seven-horse field in Saturday’s 152nd Travers Stakes, designating each horse as a contender or a pretender. Kipness’...
Sportsthepressboxlts.com

Woodbine Cancels Thursday Card Due to Extreme Heat

(Woodbine / Photos by Holly M. Smith) Due to extreme heat and high humidex, Woodbine Entertainment has announced the cancellation of today’s (August 26) card of live Thoroughbred racing at Woodbine Racetrack. Live racing is scheduled to resume Friday at 4:50 p.m. Fans and horseplayers can continue to watch and...
AnimalsSaratogian

Essential Quality looms large in the Travers

SARATOGA SPRINGS — In 1942, Hall of Fame trainer John M. Gaver, Sr. earned a rare and prestigious double when he won the Whitney Handicap with Swing and Sway and the Travers Stakes with Shut Out, both for the legendary Greentree Stable. Now, 79 years later, reigning Eclipse Award-winning trainer Brad Cox is in position today to become the first conditioner since Gaver to win the Whitney and Travers in the same summer with different horses.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

Arapahoe Park Results Combined Friday

1st_$82,480, , 2YO, , clear. Off 1:06. Time 1:69.04. Fast. Scratched_Ivory Junior. Also Ran_First Cartes Cartel, Race for Corona, Turko, Theyoungnewperry, Koral, Jess No Secrets. $1 Exacta (8-5) paid $33.90. $1 Quinella (5-8) paid $18.50. $0.1 Superfecta (8-5-2-6) paid $466.20. $1 Trifecta (8-5-2) paid $174.10. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC,...
SportsDaily Gazette

Champion Gamine heavy Ballerina favorite on Travers card

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The legal dance between trainer Bob Baffert and the New York Racing Association continues behind the scenes. In the meantime, Baffert’s champion female sprinter Gamine spins her way into the Grade I Ballerina spotlight on Saturday as part of the annual blockbuster Travers Day card at Saratoga Race Course.
Sportsthepressboxlts.com

Essential Quality Brings A Lot of “Quality” to Saturday’s G1 Travers Stakes

(Essential Quality / Photos by Holly M. Smith) Reigning Eclipse Award-winning trainer Brad Cox has already secured a memorable meet at historic Saratoga Race Course and will be looking to accomplish a feat that has not been achieved in 79 years when he sends out ultra-consistent Godolphin homebred Essential Quality in Saturday’s Grade 1, $1.25 million Runhappy Travers at the Spa.
Charles Town, WVtheracingbiz.com

CHARLES TOWN PICKS AND ANALYSIS: August 27

5-6-7-4 In the opener on the stakes-filled Charles Town Classic card, a one-turn maiden special weight event for fillies and mares, #5 Brandyurafinegirl (3-5) should get the night off to a chalky start while returning from an outing at Pimlico for trainer Mike Jones, Jr. #6 Lady Cinco de Maya (3-1) makes her career debut off a pair of ‘bullet’ works for trainer Dewayne Johnson and merits respect at first asking. #7 Signs of Jealousy (12-1) gets favorable outside draw for career debut off a series of decent works for trainer Lewis E. Craig, Jr. #4 Down Under Thunder (12-1) also makes career debut in this spot for trainer Amanda Calhoun and could forge mild surprise.
SportsNJ.com

Travers Day: Picks for all 13 races and betting offers

Our horse racing expert delivers your Travers Stakes Day predictions and picks for all 13 races on Saturday at Saratoga Race Course. FS1 will carry the races from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. The broadcast will shift to FS2 until 5 p.m. FOX will broadcast the next two races, including the Travers, from 5 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

