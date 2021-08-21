Gulfstream Park Results Saturday

SARATOGA SPRINGS — In 1942, Hall of Fame trainer John M. Gaver, Sr. earned a rare and prestigious double when he won the Whitney Handicap with Swing and Sway and the Travers Stakes with Shut Out, both for the legendary Greentree Stable. Now, 79 years later, reigning Eclipse Award-winning trainer Brad Cox is in position today to become the first conditioner since Gaver to win the Whitney and Travers in the same summer with different horses.