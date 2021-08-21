Cancel
CM Punk Reveals How Long He’s Been In Talks With AEW, Details About His Deal

By Josh Foster
stillrealtous.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been 7 years since wrestling fans have seen CM Punk appear at a wrestling event, and on Friday night he made his long awaited return during AEW Rampage at the United Center. Fans have been talking about the return of CM Punk ever since he walked away from the...

