Manager Gavin Cowan isn’t underestimating Blyth Spartans this weekend as AFC Telford United travel to Croft park tomorrow. The Bucks are looking to win their first two games for the first time since 2008 following last weekend’s victory over Chorley. Theo Streete’s header put the 10-men ahead, after Jason Oswell was sent off in the first half, before Elliott Durrell’s thunderous effort was followed by Jack Byrne’s neat finish.