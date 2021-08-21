Jacob Blake shooting anniversary: Where do we go from here? Some progress charted, but many say there's a long way

One year has passed since that fateful week in August 2020. By now, most everyone knows what happened. At about 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 23, Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey, along with two other officers, attempted to take Jacob Blake into custody on a felony warrant involving a domestic incident with the mother of Blake’s children. During the arrest attempt in the 2800 block of 40th Street, Blake ignored officers’ orders to stay in place and walked toward a minivan, in which Blake’s children were waiting. As Blake climbed into the van, Sheskey fired his service pistol seven times at close range, hitting Blake in the back and side of his body. Blake survived, but was left paralyzed.