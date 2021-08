So many of rock and metal’s biggest bands have been rocked by line-up instability. Slipknot, Guns N’ Roses, Paramore and System Of A Down are just a few of the massive names whose time as a group as hardly been plain-sailing, with in-fighting and tensions leading to members publicly falling out, and on some occasions even quitting. Such occurrences aren’t a criticism – most bands who’ve spent over a decade together will experience line-up shifts – but given the regularity with which bands lose members or argue, it’s always nice to see groups who have been together a while and clearly remain the best of friends.