The man who fell to his death after trying to do a flip on a Citi Field balcony during a Dead & Company show allegedly took acid before the fatal plunge, police sources said. The victim, 46, was also drinking booze and had smoked pot before plummeting some 30 to 50 feet during an intermission, landing on the concrete below around 9 p.m. Friday, a pal told cops, according to law enforcement sources.