#BrownsCamp Daily: Browns eagerly await first game back at FirstEnergy Stadium after closing joint practices with Giants
Just like that, training camp is complete. The Browns put a wrap on training camp Friday once the final horn sounded on Day 2 of joint practices with the New York Giants at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Practice intensity felt higher than it'd been at any previous point of camp, which is just what the Browns were hoping for when they invited the Giants to Berea.www.clevelandbrowns.com
