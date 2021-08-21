Cancel
Energy Industry

Lebanon changes fuel imports exchange rate, effectively raising prices - central bank

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N9z17_0bYtyQan00
Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh speaks during an interview with Reuters at his office in Central Bank in Beirut, Lebanon October 24, 2017.REUTERS/Jamal Saidi/File Photo

DUBAI, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Lebanon's government has decided to change the exchange rate used as a base for fuel imports, Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh told Reuters on Saturday, effectively increasing retail prices.

The government will price fuel imports at a rate of 8,000 pounds per dollar starting Saturday, he said, versus 3,900 pounds per dollar previously.

The decision is meant to ease crippling fuel shortages.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

