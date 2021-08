Lane Closure on Ryan Street in Lake Charles Starting August 27. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced that the southbound outside lane on LA 385 (Ryan St) from I-210 to McNeese Street will experience a moving closure beginning Friday, August 27th, 2021. This closure will occur daily over the next 2 weeks from 8:00 A.M. to 2:30 P.M. on Monday through Friday, and 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM on Saturday and Sunday.