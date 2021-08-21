Cancel
Cullman, AL

Cullman man killed in Friday night traffic accident

By Staff report
The Cullman Times
 7 days ago
A two vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 8 p.m. Friday has claimed the life of a Cullman man.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Franklin E. Strickland, 58, was driving a 2014 Ford Fiesta, which was stopped in the roadway because of a previous crash. Strickland’s vehicle was struck from behind by a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by Roland Giesbresht, of Macon, Miss.

Strickland was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A passenger in the Silverado, Helen Giesbresht, of Macon was also injured and transported to an area hospital for medical treatment.

The crash occurred on Interstate 65 at the 285 mile marker, approximately one mile north of Hayden, in Blount County. Nothing further is available as troopers with ALEA's Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

