Everton manager Rafael Benitez insists he will do a “proper” job at the club and does not have to win over doubting fans after a 3-1 victory over Southampton got his controversial reign up and running in style.The former Liverpool boss has faced opposition from a section of the support because of his association with the red half of the city and his “small club” comments about the Toffees from a Merseyside derby in 2007.However, after goals from Olympic gold medallist Richarlison, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Dominic Calvert-Lewin turned things around following Adam Armstrong’s maiden Premier League goal for his new...