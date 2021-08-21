Cancel
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta man found beaten and barely breathing on train tracks out of coma, headed to rehab

By CNN
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 7 days ago
ATLANTA– A man that was found bloody and unconscious on train tracks in Buckhead is out of a coma and headed to a rehabilitation center.

Corina Dowd is full of hope after watching her son, Joshua Dowd, fight his way back to life for over a month.

“He’s strong. He’s going to pull through,” she said. “He’s a fighter like his mom.”

Dowd was found bleeding from his head and barely breathing on train tracks in Buckhead on July 11, CNN reported.

The 28-year-old, who is Asian and openly gay, wandered off from his friends after a night out, officials believe.

Law enforcement has not identified the attacker.

“Whoever done this to my baby, God is not sleeping,” Dowd’s mother said. “If the cops can’t catch you, God will.”

On Friday, Dowd was admitted to the Shepherd Center where he’ll undergo physical, speech and occupational therapy for several weeks.

Colin Kelly, his partner of three and a half years, is already showing progress.

“His progress in the last six weeks has just been astonishing,” Kelly said. “Initially, any kind of eye movement was the most miraculous thing.”

Dowd is now responding to commands as well as making non-verbal requests.

He recently recognized a piece of art he and Kelly made during a ‘sip and paint’ class months ago.

“I held the pictures up and I said, ‘Can you tell me which one you painted,’ and he pointed to the right one,” Kelly recalled. “So, we know it’s not just someone in there, it’s Josh in there. What I’m seeing is a Josh who is in there and remembers his life.”

While there is a tough road ahead, Dowd’s mom and partner are staying hopeful.

“Keep praying for Josh,” Ms. Dowd said. “He’s going to make it.”

“I know he loves me,” Kelly added. “I can feel it from him and I’m just really grateful I’ll have many more years with him. I think they will be some of our best.”

Atlanta police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Dowd’s attack. Anyone with information is asked to call the department.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

