All you need to know about Jane McDonald: career, love life and more

When Shadow and Bone started showing on Netflix in 2020, there was no doubt that it would be a hit. Most viewers loved it. The ten-episode series is based on the best-selling novels by Leigh Bardugo. The fantasy story introduces us to the 19th-century world of Ravka, which is immersed in war, filled with magicians, hunters, and evil creatures that we still do not fully understand. When season 1 ended in April of this year, it left us in a hopeless state. Everyone wondered what was next for Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei LI) and her friend Mal (Archie Renaux) now that she had destroyed The Fold. Where was General Kirigan? The last scene showed us that Kirigan managed to survive The Fold, unlike other unlucky soldiers. On June 7, 2021, Netflix announced that Shadow and Bone would renew for a second season with eight episodes. Each episode would run for an hour. With this announcement came many questions like who would return for the next season, the plot, and possible release dates. Warning, spoilers ahead! This article will go through all these details and what you need to know about season 2 of Shadow and Bone.